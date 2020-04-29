Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IQIYI ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds iQIYI, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – IQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 07:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) between March 29, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive, (the “Class Period”) of the important June 15, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for iQIYI investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the iQIYI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1834.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 15, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1834.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:26pUS METRO BANCORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast (Resumption of Dividend Payment)
PU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning the Progress of Business Results
PU
08:20pBuzbuz Capital Corp. Provides an Update on the Filing of 2019 Annual Disclosure
NE
08:18pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:16pZOOM ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ZM
GL
08:07pDBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion
DJ
08:06pPAYSIGN ALERT, ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the Important May 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PAYS
GL
08:04pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:04pAuxly Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon turns to Chinese firm on U.S. blacklist to meet therma..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group