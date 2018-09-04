IQM’s New ‘Get Out the Vote’ Online Ads Provide Targeted Date and Polling Location Information for Voters Preparing for Election Day

New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQM, a leading political data management technology provider and marketing agency, has launched a new ‘get out the vote’ (GOTV) ad tool to engage voters nationwide. The agency’s GOTV advertising banners will provide vital messages, downloadable calendar reminders and polling site locations directly tied to their enhanced, more robust voter profiles.

This dynamic banner solution greatly enhances a campaign’s ability to reach and engage voters heading to the polls on Election Day. They can be programmed to appear on the sites, in the most effective sizes and frequency. The ads could mitigate some of the confusion and voter suppression tactics being reported during this year’s midterm election cycle.

Bhargav Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of IQM, said: “IQM is proud to offer our new GOTV offering to our political customers, agencies and fellow advertisers.” He added, “The Pew Research Center published a study on the effectiveness of GOTV efforts. We crunched those numbers and found that a strategically executed GOTV campaign could increase targeted turnout by 4.3%. That’s significant. That figure could flip a race within a 2.1% margin. We want to play a key role in increasing turnout at Election Day and we created an effective solution towards that end.”

The GOTV solution frees up resources and personnel at crucial times during the campaign. Rather than creating hundreds of individual banners manually, the creative campaign is loaded once and converted into a variety of iAB-compliant sizes. For example, if a candidate wanted to target undecided and last-minute voters in their district, during the two weeks before Election Day with ads, they could do so in less than 15 minutes. The simple combination of graphics and text produces measurable impressions and engagement rates and builds greater candidate visibility to the voting public.



The calendar reminder will be crucial for the upcoming 2018 election cycles. Traditionally, Election Day in the U.S. is the Tuesday following the first Monday in November. It can fall on or between November 2 and November 8. This year’s midterm Election Day varies greatly from state to state. State primaries run anywhere from September 6 through September 13. Critics worry that the date change was approved to confuse voters, reduce turnout, and provide greater chances for incumbents to remain in power.

For instance, New York’s bifurcated primaries separate federal from state primaries. The complicated system highlights the state’s complicated midterm election process. IQM’s new creative advertisements can help clear up any confusion that NY voters might have about an additional ‘Election Day.’

Chintan Buch, CTO, and Co-Founder at IQM said: “There are very simple solutions to dissuade the confusion and suppression of votes, leverage the technology we already use to encourage more participation in the voting process. A reminder for your specific Election Day can seem like a minor detail, but that electronic alert can do wonders.”

About IQM

IQM is a global provider of data management technology that specializes in the political sphere. IQM’s proprietary platform (the "Platform") activates data, automates execution, and optimizes advertising interactions across addressable media — delivering greater performance, transparency, and control to marketers communicating to voters. Founded by Bhargav Patel, CEO and COO Kris Qiu, IQM processes are powered by algorithms with machine learning to more accurately measure voters’ levels of enthusiasm, open-mindedness, and political motivations. IQM creates media consumption predictive models that track voters’ journeys from campaign kickoff to the booth. IQM draws on the extensive experience of a 30+ person team specialized in AI, computer vision, mathematical optimization, and politics. For more information, visit www.iqm.com.





Attachment

Paul Marin IQM 3478783990 paulmarin@iqm.com