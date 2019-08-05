|
IRB Brasil Resseguros : Earnings Release - 2Q19
08/05/2019 | 05:59pm EDT
Rio de Janeiro, August 5, 2019 - IRB Brasil RE S.A. (B3: IRBR3) - "IRB Brasil", "IRB" or "Company" releases its results for the second quarter (2Q19) and first half of 2019 (1H19). Comments herein refer to consolidated results, in Brazilian reais, pursuant to the Brazilian corporate law and the standards adopted in Brazil, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and comparisons are based on the same period of 2018, as indicated.
Message from Management
We are now a fully publicly-held corporation with diluted controlling stock, after a successful follow-on offering carried out in July 2019. A total of 83.98 million common shares held by the Federal Union and BB Seguros e Participações were sold for R$7.4 billion. This offering happened after the first follow-on offering carried out early this year, when the Caixa FGEDUC Multimercado fund raised R$2.5 billion.
These transactions were allowed by SUSEP new regulation (Circular Letter No. 589) and the Brazilian Private Insurance Board (Resolution No. 373), which enabled publicly-held companies in the insurance and reinsurance industry to become a corporation with diluted controlling stock. The new regulation enabled the shareholders in our controlling block to sell their interest at IRB. Following the offering, the shareholders' agreement was terminated, and the Federal Union now holds only one golden share.
The dilution in our controlling stock will drive governance improvement, and increased efficiency and agility in our decision-making and approval. The improvements include having board committees made up of senior members, extending the term of office of directors and officers to two years, and also adopt a succession plan to prepare our new leaders.
2019 has already become a milestone in IRB Brasil RE's history. We celebrated our 80th anniversary on April 3rd, and our second year as a publicly-held company on July 31. During these two years, our stock was listed on the top indices of the capital markets, such as the Ibovespa, the most traditional and representative of Brazil; IBrX 100, index made up of the most actively traded and best representative stocks in Brazil; the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Brazil, a benchmark for several global investment funds; and FTSE Renaissance Latin America.
The first half of the year also brought important recognition to our company. One highlight was our rating upgrade from A- to A, global scale, by A.M.Best, the oldest agency specializing in insurance and reinsurance companies globally. The upgrade consolidates IRB as a reinsurer with high accuracy in risk underwriting, claim regulation, and reserve formation, which translates into potential to acquire new clients among insurers and global companies that require at least an A rating, global scale, to do business, and also in increased credit limits with international insurers and lower retrocession cost.
Other achievements drive us to meeting new challenges: once again, IRB Brasil RE leaders and professionals won the Latin America Executive Team 2019 award by Institutional Investor, in the financial institutions non-banks category, including best CEO, best CFO, best Investor Relations (IR) professional, best IR team, and best IR program. We also ranked second in the website, analyst day, and best governance practice categories. IRB was also the winner of the "Best Listed Companies" ranking, in the revelation category. Created by InfoMoney in partnership with Ibmec and Economática, the award reviewed the companies that went public in the last three years based on three criteria: profitability, stock performance, and corporate governance practices.
2Q19 Earnings Release
We expanded our operations in the domestic market due to the oil & gas segment's performance, where we have been advancing and winning bids called for by important players in this segment. The increased price of real estate assets has also increased the Property premiums.
With such performance, we reaffirm our leadership and strive for expanding our presence in Latin America, growing our businesses in the region supported by our team in Brazil, so as to offer the same agility, experience and knowledge of our underwriters.
This was another quarter of increased results. Our overall written premium rose 22% to R$2.4 billion in 2Q19. In the first half of 2019, written premium rose 24%, totaling R$4.1 billion.
Net income totaled R$388.4 million in 2Q19, up 35%. In the first half of 2019, net income totaled R$738.9 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year.
Our loss ratio fell from 57% in the second quarter of 2018 to 53% in the second quarter of 2019, but the loss ratio measured by the OCR (Outstanding Claims Reserve) went from 53% in the second quarter of 2018 to 65% in the second quarter of 2019, mainly driven by claim reports in the agribusiness segment both in Brazil and abroad.
As we had signaled during the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, this likely rise in claim reports materialized in the second quarter of 2019, and we provisioned for it using the IBNR (Incurred But Not Reported losses) reserve. We recorded a net IBNR addition of R$196 million in 4Q18 and a further net addition of R$66.8 million in 1Q19, totaling a net addition of R$262.8 million in these six months.
Therefore, in 2Q19, IBNR recorded a reversal of R$158.2 million due to claim reports we received during the second quarter and that were recorded as OCR in the period, which generated the reversal of the IBNR previously constituted due to the development of contracts.
The graph below shows the dynamics of IBNR additions and reversals explained above.
2Q19 Earnings Release
Our retrocession program proved to be effective this quarter, because it minimized more severe impacts on our retained loss ratio. We recovered R$515.0 million in claims from our retrocessionaires, relevant to the quarter, compared to the recovery of R$156.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Our stock rose 21% in the first half of 2019, higher than the Ibovespa rise of 15%; in one year, our stock rose 104% despite the overhang effect deriving from the follow-on offering in February 2019 for a total amount of R$2.5 billion, and another follow-on in July 2019, for R$7.4 billion.
The outlook is promising for the reinsurance market, driven by the following factors:
-
The increase in subsidy announced by the federal government to help farmers pay the rural insurance, for an amount that reaches R$1 billion in the 2019/2020 season. The amount available in the last season was R$371 million.
-
Privatization transactions by the Brazilian government involving airports, highways, railways, and ports which lead the acquirers to contract more robust insurance and reinsurance policies than those contracted by state-owned enterprises.
-
Ongoing processes to choose partners for the bancassurance business, which could pave the way for new operations for insurers and reinsurers in Brazil.
-
Partnerships with digital banks.
-
Partnerships with large global insurers and reinsurers for insurtech projects with capacity to operate globally.
2Q19 Earnings Release
Such a positive outlook is sustained by our integrated model, with 11 business lines offering complete solutions for our clients, with agility and products that meet their needs. We continue to focus on efficiency and profitability, on managing our underwriting results, with loss ratio control, administrative controls, and service quality in order to ensure excellent financial results, in line with our shareholders' expectations.
We are committed to continuing to expand our business with integrity and prudence when faced with market challenges. In addition to operating and financial results, we received positive recognition-not only from market representatives, but from society as a whole-and contribution from all our shareholders, employees, business partners, stakeholders, and sectors of society.
Financial Highlights
-
Written Premium totaled R$2.4 billion in 2Q19, an increase of 22% year-over-year; and R$4.1 billion in 1H19, up 24% over the same period in 2018.
-
The underwriting result totaled R$353.7 million in 2Q19, an increase of 19% compared to R$296.3 million in 2Q18; and R$668.5 million in 1H19, up 21% over the same period in 2018.
-
The administrative expenses ratio remained unchanged at 5% in 2Q19 and 1H19.
-
Global asset portfolio profitability reached 121% of CDI in 2Q19 versus 139% of CDI in 2Q18.
-
Net income totaled R$388.4 million in 2Q19, an increase of 35% year-over-year. Net income rose 37% in 1H19 year-over- year, totaling R$738.9 million.
-
ROAE was 39% in 2Q19, an increase of 6 p.p. compared to the 33% reported for 2Q18. ROAE was 38% in 1H19, up 8 p.p. year-over-year.
Other Highlights
Follow-onoffering with restricted efforts: On July 10, 2019, a restricted follow-on offering was launched for 83,978,450 common shares of IRB, of which 47,520,213 held by BB Seguros Participações S.A. and 36,458,237 held by the Federal Government. The transaction for the sale of all shares held by BB Seguros Participações S.A. and the Federal Government was closed on July 18, 2019; price per share was set at R$88.00, resulting in a total transaction amount of R$7,390,103,600.
Following the offering, our ownership structure was changed - as previously approved by the Brazilian Superintendence of Private Insurance - SUSEP (Electronic Approval Letter SUSEP No. 28/2019) - from being a company controlled by BB Seguros Participações S.A., the Federal Government, and shareholders Itaú Seguros S.A., Bradesco Seguros S.A., and Fundo de Investimentos em Participações Caixa Barcelona to a fully publicly held corporation. Consequently, our Shareholders' Agreement has been terminated.
Ibovespa: On May 6, 2019, IRB Brasil Re's common shares were listed on the Ibovespa Index, weighing 0.76%. IRB, for the first time, was included as a component in the index, which gathers 66 assets from 64 Brazilian companies.
MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International): After two follow-ons in 2019, IRB Brasil Re's stock became the 16th among the Top 20 stocks making up the MSCI index, weighing 0.85%.
Payment of Dividends and Interest on Capital (IOC): Dividends and IOC for the year ended December 31, 2018 were paid on April 30, 2019. The overall amount paid to shareholders, referring to fiscal year 2018, was of R$893.4 million, corresponding to 75% of the adjusted net income for the year, and includes IOC for the amount of R$180.5 million, already paid on November 21, 2018.
2Q19 Earnings Release
Key Financial Indicators
As reported in Note 3.1 - Statements of Income by Segment to the Financial Statements, the Company's Management adopts, in line with practices adopted by global reinsurers, a conciliation of accounts referred to as "Business Vision", for the purposes of calculating its performance indicators, as presented in the analysis of this document.
|
(R$ million)
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
Chg. (19/18)
|
1H18
|
1H19
|
Chg. (19/18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Written Premium
|
1,934.4
|
2,355.1
|
22%
|
3,331.6
|
4,118.9
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In Brazil
|
1,213.1
|
1,379.7
|
12%
|
2,062.4
|
2,341.6
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abroad
|
721.3
|
975.4
|
35%
|
1,269.3
|
1,777.3
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Premium
|
1,417.8
|
1,696.5
|
20%
|
2,469.4
|
3,036.2
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earned Premium
|
1,178.2
|
1,393.7
|
18%
|
2,119.4
|
2,634.6
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Claims
|
(666.5)
|
(741.8)
|
11%
|
(1,133.7)
|
(1,413.7)
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OCR
|
(622.3)
|
(900.0)
|
45%
|
(1,090.6)
|
(1,505.1)
|
38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IBNR
|
(44.1)
|
158.2
|
-
|
(43.1)
|
91.4
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Result
|
296.3
|
353.7
|
19%
|
552.8
|
668.5
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative Expense
|
(64.0)
|
(71.2)
|
11%
|
(113.9)
|
(123.3)
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and Equity Result
|
208.6
|
197.3
|
-5%
|
360.5
|
407.2
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
287.3
|
388.4
|
35%
|
541.3
|
738.9
|
37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
2Q18
|
2Q19
|
Chg. (p.p.)
|
1H18
|
1H19
|
Chg. (p.p.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined Ratio
|
84%
|
81%
|
-3 p.p.
|
83%
|
81%
|
-2 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amplified Combined Ratio
|
71%
|
71%
|
0 p.p.
|
72%
|
70%
|
-1 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Loss Ratio
|
57%
|
53%
|
-4 p.p.
|
54%
|
54%
|
0 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Ratio measured by OCR
|
53%
|
65%
|
12 p.p.
|
52%
|
57%
|
5 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Ratio measured by IBNR
|
4%
|
-11%
|
-15 p.p.
|
2%
|
-3%
|
-5 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative Expense Ratio
|
5%
|
5%
|
0 p.p.
|
5%
|
5%
|
0 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Profitability (%CDI)
|
139%
|
121%
|
-18 p.p.
|
141%
|
125%
|
-16 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROAE
|
33%
|
39%
|
6 p.p.
|
30%
|
38%
|
8 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
