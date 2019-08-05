IRB Brasil Resseguros : Earnings Release - 2Q19

2Q19 Earnings Release

EARNINGS RELEASE - 2ND QUARTER 2019

Rio de Janeiro, August 5, 2019 - IRB Brasil RE S.A. (B3: IRBR3) - "IRB Brasil", "IRB" or "Company" releases its results for the second quarter (2Q19) and first half of 2019 (1H19). Comments herein refer to consolidated results, in Brazilian reais, pursuant to the Brazilian corporate law and the standards adopted in Brazil, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and comparisons are based on the same period of 2018, as indicated.

Message from Management

We are now a fully publicly-held corporation with diluted controlling stock, after a successful follow-on offering carried out in July 2019. A total of 83.98 million common shares held by the Federal Union and BB Seguros e Participações were sold for R$7.4 billion. This offering happened after the first follow-on offering carried out early this year, when the Caixa FGEDUC Multimercado fund raised R$2.5 billion.

These transactions were allowed by SUSEP new regulation (Circular Letter No. 589) and the Brazilian Private Insurance Board (Resolution No. 373), which enabled publicly-held companies in the insurance and reinsurance industry to become a corporation with diluted controlling stock. The new regulation enabled the shareholders in our controlling block to sell their interest at IRB. Following the offering, the shareholders' agreement was terminated, and the Federal Union now holds only one golden share.

The dilution in our controlling stock will drive governance improvement, and increased efficiency and agility in our decision-making and approval. The improvements include having board committees made up of senior members, extending the term of office of directors and officers to two years, and also adopt a succession plan to prepare our new leaders.

2019 has already become a milestone in IRB Brasil RE's history. We celebrated our 80th anniversary on April 3rd, and our second year as a publicly-held company on July 31. During these two years, our stock was listed on the top indices of the capital markets, such as the Ibovespa, the most traditional and representative of Brazil; IBrX 100, index made up of the most actively traded and best representative stocks in Brazil; the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Brazil, a benchmark for several global investment funds; and FTSE Renaissance Latin America.

The first half of the year also brought important recognition to our company. One highlight was our rating upgrade from A- to A, global scale, by A.M.Best, the oldest agency specializing in insurance and reinsurance companies globally. The upgrade consolidates IRB as a reinsurer with high accuracy in risk underwriting, claim regulation, and reserve formation, which translates into potential to acquire new clients among insurers and global companies that require at least an A rating, global scale, to do business, and also in increased credit limits with international insurers and lower retrocession cost.

Other achievements drive us to meeting new challenges: once again, IRB Brasil RE leaders and professionals won the Latin America Executive Team 2019 award by Institutional Investor, in the financial institutions non-banks category, including best CEO, best CFO, best Investor Relations (IR) professional, best IR team, and best IR program. We also ranked second in the website, analyst day, and best governance practice categories. IRB was also the winner of the "Best Listed Companies" ranking, in the revelation category. Created by InfoMoney in partnership with Ibmec and Economática, the award reviewed the companies that went public in the last three years based on three criteria: profitability, stock performance, and corporate governance practices.