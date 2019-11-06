|
IRB Brasil Resseguros : Earnings Release - 3Q19
11/06/2019 | 06:40pm EST
3Q19 Earnings Release
EARNINGS RELEASE - 3rd QUARTER 2019
Rio de Janeiro, November 6, 2019 - IRB Brasil RE S.A. (B3: IRBR3) - "IRB Brasil", "IRB" or "Company" releases its results for the third quarter (3Q19) and nine months of 2019 (9M19). Comments herein refer to consolidated results, in Brazilian reais, pursuant to the Brazilian corporate law and the standards adopted in Brazil, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and comparisons are based on the same period of 2018, as indicated.
Message from Management
In the third quarter of 2019, the Company continued to focus on capturing opportunities in the reinsurance market, prioritizing its competitive edge when offering products and services to clients. The results obtained in the last quarters show the excellence of the strategy focused on underwriting discipline, administrative efficiency and asset management.
We closed 3Q19 with growth of 18% in written premium year-over-year, totaling R$2.3 billion. In 9M19, written premium rose 22% compared to the same period of 2018, totaling R$6.4 billion. We maintained our administrative efficiency in 3Q19, with an administrative expense ratio of 3.9%, and of 4.4% in 9M19. Net income for 3Q19 reached R$392.5 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year, and totaled R$1.1 billion for 9M19, an increase of 34% year-over-year.
Our performance was recognized with the first place in the Prêmio Broadcast Empresas award, which assessed 190 publicly- held companies that trade shares on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. In the same award, we were the Highlight of Novo Mercado, as we tripled our market value since we went public on July 31, 2017. As of September 30, IRB Brasil's market capitalization was R$35.2 billion, compared to R$8.5 billion on the IPO date, placing us among the world's ten largest reinsurers in market capitalization.
Our shares have performed very well, with a 39% appreciation in the first nine months of 2019, compared to a 19% rise in the Ibovespa. An important decision made by our shareholders was to approve the stock split, effective as of September 26, when each share was split into three, with no change in the capital stock. In September, we had 33,000 shareholders, a significant increase from the 17,000 shareholders we had in December 2018.
Supported by our business and management model, we are working to grow above the market growth. Based on an analysis of business opportunities, we focus on customer needs, with autonomy and flexibility to combine solutions across different business lines. As we have operations in all reinsurance lines, we are able to offer our clients full and customized support, and products that suit the needs of each one of them.
We have been paying particular attention to technological innovation, as this is a requirement in a rapidly changing world. An emblematic action is the operational agreement that we have executed with digital bank C6, which is part of our strategy of becoming a partner for Brazilian and South American fintechs. For ten years, we will be the leading reinsurer of the credit life insurance business generated in C6's distribution channels.
We have also subscribed 8.93% of the shares of B3i, an European insurance contract registration platform, which is one of the leading global initiatives for the development of new technologies for the sector, including the registration of these transactions through a blockchain platform. As a result of this deal, we have become the only company in Latin America alongside the leading global companies in the sector.
3Q19 Earnings Release
With these new technologies, we seek to streamline and improve underwriting, and invest in innovation-focused initiatives such as the Insurtech Innovation Program - a partnership with PUC-Rio and Mongeral Aegon - with the goal of conducting research and innovation in the insurance and reinsurance area.
We are challenged to replicate this business model in all countries where we operate to gain more significant market share and to take the lead in South American countries.
We are optimistic about the outlook for the coming years. We have already recorded an improvement in operations in the oil and gas sector and large construction works are expected to be resumed, along with privatizations and the approval of a new regulatory framework for bids in Brazil, increasing the guarantee for public works and the momentum of the large risk portfolio.
A new opportunity has just opened up with a new Private Insurance Superintendence (Susep) standard that determines annual policies are no longer mandatory, making room for the offer of products that can last months, days, hours, minutes or even with no determined term. Such flexibility should create innovative businesses that we are ready for.
The management decisions we make at IRB Brasil RE prioritize the generation of sustainable and growing results. This is the commitment we reaffirm with our shareholders and society.
3Q19 Earnings Release
Financial Highlights
-
Written Premium totaled R$2,298.1 million in 3Q19, an increase of 17.8% year-over-year; and R$6,417.0 million in 9M19, up 21.5% over the same period in 2018.
-
The underwriting result totaled R$320.6 million in 3Q19, an increase of 23.7% compared to R$259.2 million in 3Q18; and R$989.0 million in 9M19, up 21.8% over the same period in 2018.
-
In the third quarter, the administrative expense ratio reached 3.9% of the earned premium in 3Q19, compared to 4.4% in 3Q18; and it improved by nearly one percentage point to 4.4% of the earned premium in 9M19 year-over-year.
-
Global asset portfolio profitability reached 131% of CDI in 3Q19 versus 147% of CDI in the third quarter of 2018.
-
Net income totaled R$392.5 million in 3Q19, an increase of 28.9% year-over-year; and it rose 33.8% in 9M19 year-over- year, totaling R$1,131.4 million.
-
ROAE was 37% in 3Q19, an increase of 3.7 p.p. compared to the 33% reported for 3Q19. ROAE was 37% in 9M19, up 6.1 p.p. year-over-year (31% in 9M18).
Other Highlights
Payment of Interest on Capital (IOC): On November 6, 2019, the Board of IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. approved the payment of interest on capital ("IOC"). The amounts to be paid as interest on capital are as follows:
|
Total IOC (gross):
|
R$198,445,833.00
|
|
|
Gross amount per share:
|
R$0.21307633814
|
Payment date:
|
December 5, 2019
|
|
Holders of shares issued by the Company will be entitled to receiving interest on equity based on the shareholding position at the closing of the trading session of B3 on November 18, 2019 (record date); shares will be traded ex-IOC as of November 19, 2019. Payment will be made on December 5, 2019 via credit to the banking account designated by the shareholder in their registration with Banco do Brasil, the depositary of our shares - Capital Markets Unit.
Public Meeting with Analysts: IRB Brasil RE extends an invitation for its public meeting with analysts, investors and shareholders, to be held on November 26, 2019, 8:00 a.m., at Trattoria Fasano, located at Rua Iguatemi, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo. In addition to our CEO, CFO and Investor Relations Officer, other executives will also talk about the key trends of our business. Please RSVP with APIMEC SP by phone (11 3107-1571) or e-mail (apimecsp@apimecsp.com.br).
2019 Guidance:
-
The written premium which has increased 21.5% in the 9M19, remained in line with the forecast of 20% to 27% for the full year.
-
The Amplified Combined Ratio in the 9M19 has reached 70.5%, which is also within our forecasted range of 69% to 73% for the full year.
-
The Administrative Expense Ration, although it has come a little better than the forecast of 4.6% to 5.2%, is in line with the
Company's expectation for 2019.
3Q19 Earnings Release
|
|
Indicators
|
|
2019 Estimates
|
|
9M19
|
|
Compared to Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth in Written Premium vs. 2018 (%)
|
|
20% to 27%
|
|
21.5%
|
|
In line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Amplified Combined Ratio (%)
|
|
69% to 73%
|
|
70.5%
|
|
In line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative Expense Ratio for FY19 (%)
|
|
4.6% to 5.2%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
Better
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Financial Indicators
As reported in Note 3.1 - Statements of Income by Segment to the Financial Statements, the Company's Management adopts, in line with practices adopted by global reinsurers, a conciliation of accounts referred to as "Business Vision", for the purposes of calculating its performance indicators, as presented in the analysis of this document.
|
|
(R$ million)
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
3Q19
|
|
Var.
|
|
9M18
|
|
9M19
|
|
Var.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/18)
|
|
|
|
(19/18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Written Premium
|
|
|
1,951.1
|
|
2,298.1
|
|
17.8%
|
|
5,282.7
|
|
6,417.0
|
|
21.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
1,179.2
|
|
1,303.6
|
|
10.5%
|
|
3,241.3
|
|
3,645.2
|
|
12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abroad
|
|
|
771.9
|
|
994.6
|
|
28.9%
|
|
2,041.4
|
|
2,771.8
|
|
35.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Premium
|
|
|
1,547.6
|
|
1,786.9
|
|
15.5%
|
|
4,017.0
|
|
4,823.1
|
|
20.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earned Premium
|
|
|
1,249.7
|
|
1,416.6
|
|
13.4%
|
|
3,369.1
|
|
4,051.2
|
|
20.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Claim
|
|
|
(730.6)
|
|
(737.3)
|
|
0.9%
|
|
(1,864.4)
|
|
(2,151.0)
|
|
15.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OCR
|
|
|
(547.0)
|
|
(650.2)
|
|
18.9%
|
|
(1,637.6)
|
|
(2,155.4)
|
|
31.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IBNR
|
|
|
(183.6)
|
|
(87.0)
|
|
-52.6%
|
|
(226.7)
|
|
4.4
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Results
|
|
|
259.2
|
|
320.6
|
|
23.7%
|
|
812.0
|
|
989.0
|
|
21.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
(55.5)
|
|
(54.8)
|
|
-1.3%
|
|
(169.5)
|
|
(178.1)
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and Real Estate Investment
|
|
|
200.5
|
|
244.3
|
|
21.8%
|
|
561.0
|
|
651.4
|
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
304.5
|
|
392.5
|
|
28.9%
|
|
845.9
|
|
1,131.4
|
|
33.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
3Q19
|
|
Var.
|
|
9M18
|
|
9M19
|
|
Var.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(p.p)
|
|
|
|
(p.p)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined ratio
|
|
|
85.7%
|
|
82.9%
|
|
-2.8 p.p.
|
|
83.8%
|
|
81.8%
|
|
-2 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amplified combined ratio
|
|
|
73.9%
|
|
70.7%
|
|
-3.2 p.p.
|
|
71.8%
|
|
70.5%
|
|
-1.3 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Ratio Total
|
|
|
58.5%
|
|
52.0%
|
|
-6.4 p.p.
|
|
55.3%
|
|
53.1%
|
|
-2.2 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Ratio Measured by PSL
|
|
|
43.8%
|
|
45.9%
|
|
2.1 p.p.
|
|
48.6%
|
|
53.2%
|
|
4.6 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Ratio Measured by IBNR
|
|
|
14.7%
|
|
6.1%
|
|
-8.5 p.p.
|
|
6.7%
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
-6.8 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative expense ratio
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
3.9%
|
|
-0.6 p.p.
|
|
5.0%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
-0.6 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%CDI
|
|
|
147%
|
|
131%
|
|
-16 p.p.
|
|
143%
|
|
127%
|
|
-16 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROAE
|
|
|
33.0%
|
|
36.7%
|
|
3.7 p.p.
|
|
30.5%
|
|
36.6%
|
|
6.1 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q19 Earnings Release
Performance
Written Premium, Retained Premium, and Earned Premium
|
|
(R$ million)
|
|
3Q18
|
|
3Q19
|
|
Var.
|
|
9M18
|
|
9M19
|
|
Var.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19/18)
|
|
|
|
(19/18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Written Premium
|
|
1,951.1
|
|
2,298.1
|
|
17.8%
|
|
5,282.7
|
|
6,417.0
|
|
21.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In Brazil
|
|
1,179.2
|
|
1,303.6
|
|
10.5%
|
|
3,241.3
|
|
3,645.2
|
|
12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abroad
|
|
771.9
|
|
994.6
|
|
28.9%
|
|
2,041.4
|
|
2,771.8
|
|
35.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retrocession Expense
|
|
(403.5)
|
|
(511.2)
|
|
26.7%
|
|
(1,265.7)
|
|
(1,593.9)
|
|
25.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained Premium
|
|
1,547.6
|
|
1,786.9
|
|
15.5%
|
|
4,017.0
|
|
4,823.1
|
|
20.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in the Unearned Premium Reserve (UPR)
|
|
(297.9)
|
|
(370.4)
|
|
24.3%
|
|
(647.9)
|
|
(771.9)
|
|
19.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earned Premium
|
|
1,249.7
|
|
1,416.6
|
|
13.4%
|
|
3,369.1
|
|
4,051.2
|
|
20.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Written Premium
Written premium increased by 17.8% in 3Q19 year-over-year, totaling R$2,298.1 million, R$1,303.6 million of which were written in Brazil (57%), and R$994.6 million were written abroad (43%).
Written premium in Brazilincreased by 10.5% in 3Q19 year-over-year, totaling R$1,303.6 million.
Written premium abroadtotaled R$994.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 28.9% year-over-year. This growth of 28.9% was mainly due to the organic rise in the issue currency, that is, the dollar, as the weighted average variation of the exchange rate in the third quarter was of only 0.45% compared to the same quarter in 2018.
Retrocession Expense
Our retrocession ratio remained nearly stable at 22.2% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the 20.7% ratio reported in the same period last year.
In October 2019, we renewed our retrocession contracts for the year 2020. During the negotiations, we managed to maintain the same financial conditions as in 2019, and to achieve improvements in the total costs of retrocession for 2020, with an expected material reduction year-over-year.
As long as the premiums effectively written during the year of 2019 gain a greater proportion as a percentage of the Company's total written premium, when compared to the premiums written in previous Underwriting years, the Company's retrocession costs will show a greater reduction, since the retrocession contracts applicable to the year of 2019 have, proportionally, lower retrocession costs when compared to the previous years.
As a result, the Company has historically shown a significant reduction in its retrocession ratio. In 2017, the retrocession ratio went from 30% to 27% in 2018 and we believe that this reduction trajectory will be maintained in 2019 and 2020, given that the Company has already renegotiated its retrocession agreements.
This reduction in cost, and the maintenance of coverage of reinsured amounts, was possible due to our good loss ratio history over the last 4 years, by the upgrade in our rating by A.M. Best, from A- to A, on a global scale, as well as improved governance after we became a Corporation.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 23:39:01 UTC
|
|