IRB Brasil Resseguros : Earnings Release - 3Q19

3Q19 Earnings Release

EARNINGS RELEASE - 3rd QUARTER 2019

Rio de Janeiro, November 6, 2019 - IRB Brasil RE S.A. (B3: IRBR3) - "IRB Brasil", "IRB" or "Company" releases its results for the third quarter (3Q19) and nine months of 2019 (9M19). Comments herein refer to consolidated results, in Brazilian reais, pursuant to the Brazilian corporate law and the standards adopted in Brazil, in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and comparisons are based on the same period of 2018, as indicated.

Message from Management

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company continued to focus on capturing opportunities in the reinsurance market, prioritizing its competitive edge when offering products and services to clients. The results obtained in the last quarters show the excellence of the strategy focused on underwriting discipline, administrative efficiency and asset management.

We closed 3Q19 with growth of 18% in written premium year-over-year, totaling R$2.3 billion. In 9M19, written premium rose 22% compared to the same period of 2018, totaling R$6.4 billion. We maintained our administrative efficiency in 3Q19, with an administrative expense ratio of 3.9%, and of 4.4% in 9M19. Net income for 3Q19 reached R$392.5 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year, and totaled R$1.1 billion for 9M19, an increase of 34% year-over-year.

Our performance was recognized with the first place in the Prêmio Broadcast Empresas award, which assessed 190 publicly- held companies that trade shares on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. In the same award, we were the Highlight of Novo Mercado, as we tripled our market value since we went public on July 31, 2017. As of September 30, IRB Brasil's market capitalization was R$35.2 billion, compared to R$8.5 billion on the IPO date, placing us among the world's ten largest reinsurers in market capitalization.

Our shares have performed very well, with a 39% appreciation in the first nine months of 2019, compared to a 19% rise in the Ibovespa. An important decision made by our shareholders was to approve the stock split, effective as of September 26, when each share was split into three, with no change in the capital stock. In September, we had 33,000 shareholders, a significant increase from the 17,000 shareholders we had in December 2018.

Supported by our business and management model, we are working to grow above the market growth. Based on an analysis of business opportunities, we focus on customer needs, with autonomy and flexibility to combine solutions across different business lines. As we have operations in all reinsurance lines, we are able to offer our clients full and customized support, and products that suit the needs of each one of them.

We have been paying particular attention to technological innovation, as this is a requirement in a rapidly changing world. An emblematic action is the operational agreement that we have executed with digital bank C6, which is part of our strategy of becoming a partner for Brazilian and South American fintechs. For ten years, we will be the leading reinsurer of the credit life insurance business generated in C6's distribution channels.

We have also subscribed 8.93% of the shares of B3i, an European insurance contract registration platform, which is one of the leading global initiatives for the development of new technologies for the sector, including the registration of these transactions through a blockchain platform. As a result of this deal, we have become the only company in Latin America alongside the leading global companies in the sector.