IRB Brasil Resseguros : Guidance Clarification

08/09/2019 | 10:21am EDT

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

State Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Capital

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, August 9th, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB" or "Company") in the form and for the purposes of CVM Instruction no. 358/02, as amended, and in line with best corporate governance practices, clarifies that, when disclosing its Guidance resumption, by the Material Fact released on August 5th, 2019, regarding the Written Premium Growth for 2019 compared to 2018, of 20% to 27%, the Company did NOT consider as a factor for the Guidance revision, the assumption of increase in agricultural insurance subsidy contained in the website http://www.agricultura.gov.br/plano-safra/plano-safra, more specifically in the sentence "In the 2019/2020 Crop Plan, the first after the reunification of the ministries, the government set R$225.59 billion for the agricultural and livestock plan and more than doubled rural insurance, which reaches the unprecedented figure of R$1 billion".

Thus, the increase in agricultural insurance subsidies to R$1 billion in the 2019/2020 crop, should it have positive material effects on the written premium growth for the year 2019, it may imply a reevaluation on the Company's guidance.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:20:04 UTC
