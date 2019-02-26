IRB Brasil Resseguros : Material Fact

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Publicly-Held

Avenida Marechal Câmara, 171 20020-901, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

CNPJ/MF nº 33.376.989/0001-91

NIRE nº 333.0030917-9

CVM Code nº 2418-0

MATERIAL FACT

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3rd, 2002, as amended, CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 476") and Section 157, §4° of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, further to the Company's material fact issued on February 15, 2019, in connection with the Company's restricted offering (the "Restricted Offering") of 27,656,408 of its common shares (the "Shares") held by one of the Company's shareholders, Fundo de Investimento Caixa FGEDUC Multimercado to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil (as defined under CVM Rule 476), to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) in the United States and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), in accordance with CVM Rule 476, the Company has concluded the bookbuilding process and determined a price per share of R$91.00, resulting in total proceeds of R$2,516,733,128.00 exclusively to the selling shareholder.

The settlement of the Restricted Offering is expected to occur on March 1, 2019, which is the third business day following the release of this material fact.

The Restricted Offering of the Shares has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act.

This material fact notice is disclosed for informative purpose only and shall not, in any circumstances, be construed as an investment recommendation. This material fact notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, including the Shares, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

If you would like to receive a free translation of the full Portuguese-language fato relevante and are able to certify that you are a "qualified institutional buyer" (as defined in the Securities Act) to the reasonable satisfaction of the Company, please contact the Company's Investors Relations Department atgri@irbre.com.

Rio de Janeiro, February 26, 2019.

Fernando Passos Investor Relations Officer

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.