IRB Brasil Resseguros : Material Fact

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001- 91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9 Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended, that, on the date hereof, the Company's shareholders, convened in an Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("Meeting"), resolved on the following matters of the agenda of the Meeting:

1. At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting: (i) Approve the financial statements relating to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018, together with the management annual report and opinions from the independent auditor, Audit Committee, Fiscal Committee and Board of Directors of the Company; (ii) Approve the proposal of allocation of net profit of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018, including the proposal of retention of part of the net profit based on capital budgeting and distribution of dividends to the shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the management proposal to the Meeting;

2. At the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: (i) Approve the total amount of the annual global compensation of the Management and the members of the Fiscal Committee of the Company, for the period of April, 2019 to March, 2020, pursuant to the management proposal to the Meeting; and (ii) Approve the Long Term Incentive Program with Restrictive Shares to the Statutory Officers of the Company ("Program"), intended for statutory directors of the Company that meet the applicable eligibility criteria ("Participants"), pursuant to the management proposal to the Meeting.



According to the Program and subject to its terms, ordinary shares may be granted to the Participants, with the Board of Directors being responsible for the management of the Program. The dilution of the Company's equity value with the implementation of the Program may be up to 1%. The full Program is available on the CVM's and the Company's websites.

Following, the shareholders approved, unanimously, to suspend the Meeting to obtain the applicable pending authorizations to the candidates indicated by the Federal Union in the management proposal for the positions in the Board of Directors and Fiscal Committee of the Company.

The Meeting shall be reconvened on March 21, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, when the shareholders shall resolve, exclusively, on item 1(iii) of the agenda contained in the callnotice published on February 12, 2019, in accordance with item 1.2.6 of the Guide of Registration of Brazilian Corporations of the Commercial Registry and Integration Department, approved by the DREI Rule 38, of March 2, 2017.

In accordance with article 29, sole paragraph of the rule of special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão, considering the suspension of the Meeting, the Company hereby informs that it has republished its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events to reflect (i) the installation and suspension of the Meeting; (ii) the date of reconvening of the Meeting; and (iii) the date for publishing the minutes of the Meeting in CVM's website.

The Company's management reiterates its commitment to the best corporate governance practices governance and compliance with applicable law and rules.

Rio de Janeiro, March 14, 2019.

Fernando Passos

Deputy CEO, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

