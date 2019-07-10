IRB Brasil Resseguros : Material Fact

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Publicly-Held

Avenida Marechal Câmara, 171 20020-901, Rio de Janeiro, RJ CNPJ/MF nº 33.376.989/0001-91 NIRE nº 333.0030917-9

CVM Code nº 2418-0

MATERIAL FACT

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3rd, 2002, as amended, CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 476") and Section 157, §4° of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company is launching a restricted offering (the "Restricted Offering") of its common shares to no more than 75 institutional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) in the United States and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), in accordance with CVM Rule 476. The Restricted Offering will comprise a secondary offering of 83,978,450 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") held by the Company's shareholders, being 47,520,213 common shares from BB Seguros Participações S.A. and 36,458,237 common shares from the Brazilian Federal Government (BB Seguros Participações S.A., together with the Brazilian Federal Government, the "Selling Shareholders"), the shares of which are held in the National Privatization Fund (Fundo Nacional de Desestatização, or FND) managed by the Brazilian National Development Bank (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social, or BNDES).

The Restricted Offering Pricing is expected to occur on July 18, 2019. The settlement of the

Offering is expected to occur on the third business day after the disclosure of the price per Share.

The Restricted Offering of the Shares has not been and will not be registered under the Securities

Act, or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold,

