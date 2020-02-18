IRB Brasil Resseguros : Material Fact - Guidance 2020

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001- 91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado

MATERIAL FACT

GUIDANCE FOR 2020

Rio de Janeiro, February 18th, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB" or "Company")

in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law no. 6,404 / 76, as amended, in the form and for the purposes of CVM Instruction no. 358/02, as amended, and, in line with the best corporate governance practices, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general its projections (guidance) for the year 2020:

Indicators Guidance for 2020 Written Premium Growth compared to 2019 (%) Written Premium Growth in Brazil compared to 2019 (%) 22% to 27% Written Premium Growth abroad compared to 2019 (%) 23% to 28% Retrocession Ratio in 2020 (%) 17% to 19% Amplified Combined Ratio for 2020 (%) 69% to 73% Administrative Expense Ratio for 2020 (%) 4.6% to 5.2%

The comparison between the Real 2019 and the 2019 Projection is shown in the table below:

Actual 2019 Indicator Guidance 2019 Comp. Written Premium Growth compared to 2019 (%) 22.3% 20% to 27% 2019 Amplified Combined Ratio (%) 70.4% 69% to 73% 2019 Administrative Expense Ratio (%) 5.0% 4.6% to 5.2%

The Company also informs that the guidance is based on reasonable assumptions and reflects only the management's perception about the future of its business and the current and known reality of its operations, being subject to risks and uncertainties. Such projections depend, substantially, on the general conditions of the economy, market conditions of operation, as well as on regulatory conditions, and are subject to change. The Company has no control over a significant part of the assumptions that guided the presented projections and, therefore, any change in such assumptions may cause the results to be different from the presented guidance.

Fernando Passos

Deputy CEO, CFO and IRO

Investor Relations | gri@irbbrasilre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209