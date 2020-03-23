IRB Brasil Resseguros : Material Fact - Lúcia dismissal and new VP election RIS

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001- 91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, March 23rd, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") informs to its shareholders and the market that the Company's Board of Directors unanimously resolved the dismissal of Mrs. Lucia Maria da Silva Valle from the position of Risk and Compliance Executive Vice President of IRB Brasil RE.

To replace and complement the mandate of Mrs. Lucia Maria da Silva Valle, the Company's Board of Directors unanimously resolved to elect Mr. Wilson Toneto to the aforementioned position of Risk and Compliance Executive Vice President of IRB Brasil RE.

Mr. Wilson Toneto was Administration, Controlling and Finance Vice-President of MAPFRE Group, having assumed, in 2011, the position of CEO of MAPFRE Brasil. He was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Segurador BB and MAPFRE and member of the Global Executive Committee of MAPFRE Group. And, on this occasion, he leaves the Board of Directors of Seguradora Líder, as well as other Consulting Boards in which he was a member, to assume his new position at IRB Brasil RE. He is also a member of IBGC - Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance and has the certification of Experienced Board Member (CCIe), being part of a select group of approximately 100 professionals in Brazil.

Finally, in addition to the Material Fact released on March 4th, 2020, the Board of Directors informs that it has received the decision that allows Mr. Werner Romera Süffert to assume the position of Finance and Investor Relations Executive Vice President of IRB Brasil RE, for which he had already been elected on March 4th, 2020.

