IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to Shareholders

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-91

Company's State Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL AND DIVIDEND

Rio de Janeiro, March 14th, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("IRB Brasil RE"or "Company") pursuant to Article 31, item I of the Company's Bylaws, hereby informs to Shareholders that the

24th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of Interest on Capital ("ICO" or "JCP")

and Dividends, related to the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2018, as follows:

Amounts approved for payment:

Type Gross amount* Amount/share Updated value** Payment date Additional dividends R$578,928,155.20 R$1.86501106323 R$1.88810838799 April 30, 2019 Compl. Mandatory dividend R$68,531,296.08 R$0.22077286139 R$0.22350703417 April 30, 2019 Interest on capital R$65,467,676.00 R$0.21090344100 R$0.21351538544 April 30, 2019

*Amount approved on Mar 14, 2019 at the Shareholders' Meeting

** Monetary update from 12/31/2018 until 03/14/19 based on the Selic rate

Holders of the Company's shares based on the shareholding position existing at the closing of the trading session of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on March 21, 2019 (record date) shall be entitled to receive the payments on April 30, 2019. Shares will be traded "ex-dividend" from March 22, 2019 on.

Withholding income tax will be levied based on the nominal value in accordance with prevailing laws. Shareholders exempted from referred taxation shall evidence such condition until March 29, 2019 in any Banco do Brasil branch.

The amounts shall be adjusted in accordance with SELIC index variation, counted as from the end of the relevant fiscal year until the date of effective collection or payment, pursuant to Article 50, item II, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws of the Company.

The amount will be paid on April 30, 2019 through deposit in the bank account indicated by shareholders in their records with Banco do Brasil, the depositary financial institution of the Company's shares - Capital Markets Unit.

Shareholders whose records are outdated should go to a Banco do Brasil branch with their individual taxpayer's register (CPF), identity card (RG) and proof of residence address, if individual, or bylaws/articles of incorporation and proof of representation, if legal entity, to regularize their records to receive the dividends and interest on capital.

For shareholders whose shares are under B3 custody, the amounts will be paid to that organization and Custodian Institutions will transfer the amounts to the respective shareholders.

Additional information may be obtained at the Company's Treasury Department at Avenida

Marechal Câmara, no 171 - 5º andar - CEP: 20020-901 - Rio de Janeiro - Telephone (5521) 2272-0549.

José Carlos Cardoso

CEO

Fernando Passos Deputy CEO, CFO and IRO

