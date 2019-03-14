IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to Shareholders

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-91
Company's State Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9
Publicly held Company
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL AND DIVIDEND
Rio de Janeiro, March 14th, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("IRB Brasil RE"or "Company") pursuant to Article 31, item I of the Company's Bylaws, hereby informs to Shareholders that the
24th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of Interest on Capital ("ICO" or "JCP")
and Dividends, related to the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2018, as follows:
Amounts approved for payment:
|
Type
|
Gross amount*
|
Amount/share
|
Updated value**
|
Payment date
|
Additional dividends
|
R$578,928,155.20
|
R$1.86501106323
|
R$1.88810838799
|
April 30, 2019
|
Compl. Mandatory dividend
|
R$68,531,296.08
|
R$0.22077286139
|
R$0.22350703417
|
April 30, 2019
|
Interest on capital
|
R$65,467,676.00
|
R$0.21090344100
|
R$0.21351538544
|
April 30, 2019
*Amount approved on Mar 14, 2019 at the Shareholders' Meeting
** Monetary update from 12/31/2018 until 03/14/19 based on the Selic rate
Holders of the Company's shares based on the shareholding position existing at the closing of the trading session of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on March 21, 2019 (record date) shall be entitled to receive the payments on April 30, 2019. Shares will be traded "ex-dividend" from March 22, 2019 on.
Withholding income tax will be levied based on the nominal value in accordance with prevailing laws. Shareholders exempted from referred taxation shall evidence such condition until March 29, 2019 in any Banco do Brasil branch.
The amounts shall be adjusted in accordance with SELIC index variation, counted as from the end of the relevant fiscal year until the date of effective collection or payment, pursuant to Article 50, item II, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws of the Company.
The amount will be paid on April 30, 2019 through deposit in the bank account indicated by shareholders in their records with Banco do Brasil, the depositary financial institution of the Company's shares - Capital Markets Unit.
Shareholders whose records are outdated should go to a Banco do Brasil branch with their individual taxpayer's register (CPF), identity card (RG) and proof of residence address, if individual, or bylaws/articles of incorporation and proof of representation, if legal entity, to regularize their records to receive the dividends and interest on capital.
For shareholders whose shares are under B3 custody, the amounts will be paid to that organization and Custodian Institutions will transfer the amounts to the respective shareholders.
Additional information may be obtained at the Company's Treasury Department at Avenida
Marechal Câmara, no 171 - 5º andar - CEP: 20020-901 - Rio de Janeiro - Telephone (5521) 2272-0549.
José Carlos Cardoso
CEO
Fernando Passos Deputy CEO, CFO and IRO
Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com | +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209