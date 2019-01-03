IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, January 3, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") hereby informs the market and its shareholders that its Board of Directors approved, at its 199th Extraordinary Meeting, to appoint one of the Company's executive officer positions, under article 27 item III of IRB Brasil RE's Bylaws, as Deputy CEO. Under article 142 item II of Law 6,404/76, this executive officer position will, in addition to the roles established in article 31 of the Company's Bylaws, cooperate with the Company's CEO in the performance of his functions, as established by article 32 item I of the Company's Bylaws.

Mr. Fernando Passos was elected as Deputy CEO and will continue to serve as Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President, as allowed by the sole paragraph of article 27 of the Company's Bylaws.

Mr. Fernando Passos has served as the Company's Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President since 2014, having served as CFO and Credit Officer of a financial institution prior to that. Mr.

Fernando Passos is a lawyer and economist and holds an MBA in Business and Economic Law from PUC/SP, and an MBA in Corporate Finance and Capital Markets from IBMEC. He has the following Certificates: Investment Portfolio Management from CVM, Securities Analyst from CVM, CNPI from Apimec, and professional certificates from Anbima. He was ranked Latin America's Best CFO in Financials by Institutional Investor's 2018 ranking.

Investor Relations | gri@irbbrasilre.com | +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

SP - 24066613v2