IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Appointment New Chairman

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), in accordance to the best corporate governance practices, announces to the market and its shareholders that has received a communication from the Federal Government on this date, containing the appointment of Mr. Antônio Cássio dos Santos to occupy the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, replacing and complementing the mandate of Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro. The appointment of Mr. Antônio Cassio dos Santos is made by the Federal Government, as the holder of the special class preferred share (Golden Share) issued by the Company, in the exercise of the right conferred by art. 8, Paragraph 2, I, of the Company's Bylaws.

IRB Brasil RE informs that, in the next few days, it will call an Extraordinary General Meeting with the purpose of electing Mr. Antônio Cassio dos Santos by vote of the Federal Government, as holder of the Golden Share.

Among the main positions Mr. Antônio Cássio dos Santos held: (i) President of the Mapfre Brasil Seguros Group between 2000 and 2011; (ii) held the position of Chairman for Latin America and Member of the Zurich Insurance Group's Global Advisory Board from 2011 to 2014; (iii) in the last 5 years, he has held positions on the Board of various units in the world at Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., where until now he has held the position of CEO for the Americas and for Southern Europe in that company.

Elected 4 times "Executivo de Valor" as the best CEO in the Sector by Valor Econômico newspaper; and one of the 5 most influential executives in Latin America in the Insurance Sector by Insurance Business Review.

With over 30 years of experience in the area, he was the President of the National Federation of Life and Welfare at the beginning of the past decade.

He is an Economist, with an MBA from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, as well as IBMEC/SP. Post Masters in Global Business from IESE Madrid and holds specialization degrees from the London Business School in Business Leadership and Digital Transformation.

Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2020.

