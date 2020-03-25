IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Board Member Resignation

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, March 25th, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") discloses to the market and its shareholders that received, late yesterday, Mr. Pedro Duarte Guimarães' resignation from the position of Effective Member of the Board of Directors.

IRB Brasil RE thanks Mr. Pedro Guimarães for his professionalism and dedication during his period at the Company's Board of Directors, especially as the Interim Chairman.

IRB Brasil RE also highlights that, an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held this Friday, March 27th, 2020, with the sole item on the agenda being the election of Mr. Antônio Cássio dos Santos to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Company, having previously been appointed by the Federal Government, as the holder of the special share preferred class (Golden Share), in the exercise of the right conferred by art. 8, § 2, item I, of the Company's Bylaws.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209