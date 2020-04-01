Log in
IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Board of Directors Member Resignation

04/01/2020 | 09:21pm EDT

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, April 1st, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") discloses to the market and its shareholders that it received, on the present date and on March 31st, 2020, respectively, Mrs. Maria Elena Bidino's resignation from the position of Effective Member of the Board of Directors and Mr. Oswaldo Mário Pêgo de Amorim Azevedo's resignation from the position of Alternate Member of the Board of Directors.

IRB Brasil RE thanks Mrs. Maria Elena Bidino and Mr. Oswaldo Mário Azevedo for their professionalism and dedication during their period at the Company's Board of Directors.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 01:20:01 UTC
