IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Clarification

Finally, we emphasize that the Company understood that it is was not necessary to disclose a Notice to the Market or Material Fact related to this delay, considering that the Company's financial statements have already been known by the market since its release on February 18, 2020 and that no changes were made to the content of said information when the FIP was delivered.

Regarding the news article published in the Broadcast column, that the Company would not have submitted its financial statements as of December 2019 to the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP), the Company clarifies that it has postponed the delivery of the FIP - Periodic Information Form as of December 2019 in order to make improvements to the financial data report, having made this document available yesterday, March 12, to the aforementioned regulatory body.

In relation to the CVM Official Letter in reference, transcribed below, sent by this d. Commission to

Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2020.

Dear Sir:

Topic: Request for Clarification - Submission of Financial Statements to the

Superintendence of Private Insurance - SUSEP (Case 19957.000767/2020-10).

Dear Mr. Süffert,

1. In response to the news article published on this date (3/12/2020), in the Broadcast column, which states:

"In default. In the eye of the storm since the Squadra asset management firm publicly questioned its results, IRB Brasil was the only one among the 16 local reinsurance companies not to submit its financial statements of December 2019 to the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP). The deadline expired on March 2." (highlighted)

In this regard, we request that the Company state whether the news article is truthful and, if so, that the Company explain the reasons why it did not consider it a material fact and comment on other relevant information related to this issue. The company should respond through the Empresa.NET system, category: Notice to the

Market, type: Clarifications on CVM/B3's inquiry, subject: News article disclosed by the media, which must include the transcript of this official letter. The response to this request for clarification through a Notice to the Market does not exempt the company from being held liable for failing to release a Material Fact in a timely manner, pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/2002. Please note that, as determined by the Superintendence of Corporate Relations, in the exercise of its duties, pursuant to item II, of article 9, of Law 6,385/1976 and CVM Instruction 608/2019, a punitive fine will be imposed on the Company, in the amount of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00) , without prejudice to other administrative sanctions, due to non- compliance with the demand contained in this official letter, exclusively sent via e-mail, by March 3/13/2020 , notwithstanding the sole paragraph of article 6, of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

