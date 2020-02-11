IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Clarifications

The Company is available for any additional clarifications that may be necessary.

Faced with the publication of a new letter by this same asset manager with short position, on February 9, the Company, in line with its concern to clarify all the facts, held, as of yesterday, at 4:30 pm, a conference call open to the public, previously disclosed via Notice to the Market. In the same way as in the previous interactions, only already published information was provided by the Company at the mentioned conference, without the use of any presentation.

Reactively, the Company provided clarifications to such investors and market agents via conference calls, using only already published data and facts.

Several market agents approached the Company in search of clarifications due to a letter released by an asset manager with a short position in the Company's shares, in its website, on February 2, about the Company.

In relation to the CVM Official Letter referred to by that Commission to

Copy of CVM Letter number 20/2020/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

CVM Letter nº 20/2020/CVM/SEP/GEA-1

Rio de Janeiro, February 10th, 2020.

To Mr.

Fernando Passos

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Investor Relations Officer

Avenida Marechal Câmara, nº 171

Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ

CEP: 20020-901

Telephone: (21) 2272-2772

E-mail: gri@irbre.com

c/c: emissores@b3.com.br

Subject: Letter from Squadra Investimentos as of February 9th, 2020 - Process nº 19957.000767/2020-10

Mr. Director,

We report to (i) Squadra Investimentos Clarification Letter, disclosed on the asset manager's website on February 9, 2020; (ii) the news published on the Valor Online Portal, on February 9, 2020, at 10:24 pm, under the headline "In a new letter, Squadra questions IRB's transparency"; (iii) the repercussion of the matter in the press; (iv) the behavior of the common shares issued by the Company in the trading session on February 10, 2020 (down 13.99% at 3:26 pm); and (v) the provisions of CVM Instructions No. 358/2002, No. 480/2009 and CVM Circular Letter SEP No. 03/2019. Regarding Squadra's letter, we highlight the following excerpt:

[....]

"Since January 3rd, Company executives have participated in events organized by sell-side institutions in order to counter the study prepared by Squadra, using a presentation in at least one of these conference calls. This presentation was sent by Corretora Santander to its clients and has a content compatible with that spoken by the executives in the referred conference calls". (our emphasis)

[....]

In the said letter, in addition to the conference call held with Banco Santander, on February 3 rd , 2020 (page 01 and slides 06, 07, 8, 20, 32 and 41), it is also stated that IRB would have held at least two other similar meetings, one with Morgan Stanley Bank, on February 3 rd , 2020 (slides 13 and 32), and another with UBS Bank, on February 4 th , 2020 (slide 26). In parallel, it appears that in the article published on Valor Online Portal, at 10:24 pm, on February 9, 2020, as follows:

"In a new chapter of Squadra's questions about IRB's results, the asset manager returned to communicate on Sunday night, now publicly rebutting comments made by the reinsurer's executives at private meetings with investment bank clients in the past few days. So far, the market only has access to what IRB thinks about the questions presented through the material released by Squadra itself. The reinsurer claims to be in a quiet period for the disclosure of the balance sheet and does not manifest itself publicly, only in private conversations that leak asymmetrically to the market." (our emphasis)

[…]