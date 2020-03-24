IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Extraordinary Meeting via Zoom

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, March 24th, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") informs to its shareholders and the market that, in view of the current situation, due to the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the restrictions imposed or recommended by the authorities with regard to travels, physical displacements and presential meetings, the Company sought alternatives to enable the remote attendance of its shareholders in the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held on March 27th, 2020, at 3 p.m., at its headquarters ("Meeting").

Thus, exceptionally, the Company will allow its shareholders to attend remotely, through the Zoom digital platform, as long as the procedures described below are met.

To participate via Zoom, the interested shareholders should contact the Company's Investor Relations area by sending an e-mail to gri@irbre.comin order to (i) send the necessary representation documents (specifying the name of the person who will attend the meeting through the Zoom digital platform), indicated in the Call Notice and Management Proposal of the Meeting, in PDF format, and (ii) receive the access credentials and instructions for identification during the use of the platform. The access via Zoom will be restricted to the Company's shareholders who are accredited, pursuant to this Notice to the Market ("Accredited Shareholders").

Due to operational reasons, shareholders who are interested in attending the Meeting via Zoom must send e-mail and documents, as per the instructions above, at least 24 hours before the Meeting is held. After such period, shareholders willing to attend the Meeting must do so in person (subject to the restrictions on circulation applicable at the time). Individual invitations for admission and attendance in the virtual Meeting will be sent to the e-mail addresses which have sent the participation request and the documents in the manner referred to above (being sent only one individual invitation per shareholder). Only Accredited Shareholders and their representatives or attorneys (according to Law No. 6,404/1976) will be admitted by individual invitations. If a specific shareholder does not receive an individual invitation to attend the Meeting, with up to 4 hours prior to the Meeting's start time (as per the respective call notice), he/she should contact the Company's Investor Relations area by calling + 55 (21) 2272-2519 or +55 (21) 2272- 2567, at least 2 hours in advance of the Meeting's start time, so that adequate support can be provided and, as the case may be, the shareholder's access is released by sending a new individual invitation.

The Company recommends that Accredited Shareholders access the Zoom digital platform at least 30 minutes before the Meeting's start, in order to avoid possible operational problems. The Company also suggests that Accredited Shareholders become familiarized with the Zoom tool in advance to avoid problems with its use on the day of Meeting.

The alternative of remote attendance is being provided by the Company as an option for presential participation. The Company is not responsible for connection problems that the Accredited Shareholders may face and other situations that are not under the control of the Company (e.g., instability in the internet connection of the shareholder or incompatibility of Zoom with shareholder equipment).

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209