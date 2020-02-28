Log in
IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Ivan Monteiro's resignation

02/28/2020 | 09:15pm EST

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, February 28th, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") discloses to the market and its shareholders that it has received, on the present date, after the closing of the trading session, Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro's resignation from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, for which he was appointed by the Federal Government.

IRB Brasil RE thanks Mr. Ivan Monteiro for his professionalism and dedication during his period at the Company's Board of Directors.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

SP - 27477565v2

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 02:14:06 UTC
