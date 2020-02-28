IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - Ivan Monteiro's resignation

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91
Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9
Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rio de Janeiro, February 28th, 2020 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") discloses to the market and its shareholders that it has received, on the present date, after the closing of the trading session, Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro's resignation from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, for which he was appointed by the Federal Government.
IRB Brasil RE thanks Mr. Ivan Monteiro for his professionalism and dedication during his period at the Company's Board of Directors.
