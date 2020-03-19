IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - News released in the media

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001- 91
NIRE: 333.0030917-9
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Clarifications on CVM / B3 Requests
Rio de Janeiro, March 19th, 2020.
To
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
At.: SRA. ANA LUCIA DA COSTA PEREIRA
SUPERINTENDÊNCIA DE LISTAGEM E SUPERVISÃO DE EMISSORES (SLS)
c/c
COMISSÃO DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS - CVM
MR. FERNANDO SOARES VIEIRA
HEAD OF COMPANY RELATIONS (SEP)
MR. FRANCISCO JOSÉ BASTOS SANTOS
SUPERINTENDENCE OF RELATIONS WITH THE MARKET AND INTERMEDIARIES (SMI)
Ref.:
Official Letter number 143/2020-SLS ("Official Letter")
Dear Sirs,
1. IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), received, by e-mail, on March 18, 2020, Official Letter No. 143/2020-SLS from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, transcribed below:
Dear Sirs,
In the news article published on March 18, 2020 in the Valor Econômico Newspaper, under the headline "Investors initiate arbitration against IRB", it is stated, among other information, that:
Minority investors initiated a collective arbitration with the objective of repairing damages in view of the losses caused by IRB;
The application was taken to the Market Arbitration Chamber (CAM), of B3, last week by a group of individual investors;
At the same time, the Instituto Empresa, an association from Porto Alegre (Rio Grande do Sul state) that represents investors, filed a public civil suit that aims, among other measures, to guarantee possible sources for the payment of potential indemnities decided in the arbitration;
The Mortari&Bolico law office is responsible for this suit, in which a blockage of R$1 billion is required - or at least its accounting contingency - to ensure the useful result related to the future reimbursement of shareholders who seek to repair their losses through arbitration.
We request clarification on the items mentioned, up to March 19, 2020, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important.
In this regard, the Company clarifies that, to date, it has neither received a summon or subpoena on collective arbitration nor a public civil suit by Instituto Empresa (association of Porto Alegre (RS) that represents investors) mentioned in said News, having knowledge of them by the media.
Accordingly, the Company awaits communications regarding the aforementioned suits so that, having fully assessed the issues, it can provide the necessary clarifications to the market that are necessary.
Sincerely,
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Disclaimer
IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 03:02:04 UTC