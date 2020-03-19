Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - News released in the media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:03pm EDT

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001- 91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Clarifications on CVM / B3 Requests

Rio de Janeiro, March 19th, 2020.

To

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

At.: SRA. ANA LUCIA DA COSTA PEREIRA

SUPERINTENDÊNCIA DE LISTAGEM E SUPERVISÃO DE EMISSORES (SLS)

c/c

COMISSÃO DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS - CVM

At.:

MR. FERNANDO SOARES VIEIRA

HEAD OF COMPANY RELATIONS (SEP)

MR. FRANCISCO JOSÉ BASTOS SANTOS

SUPERINTENDENCE OF RELATIONS WITH THE MARKET AND INTERMEDIARIES (SMI)

Ref.:

Official Letter number 143/2020-SLS ("Official Letter")

Dear Sirs,

1. IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), received, by e-mail, on March 18, 2020, Official Letter No. 143/2020-SLS from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, transcribed below:

Dear Sirs,

In the news article published on March 18, 2020 in the Valor Econômico Newspaper, under the headline "Investors initiate arbitration against IRB", it is stated, among other information, that:

  1. Minority investors initiated a collective arbitration with the objective of repairing damages in view of the losses caused by IRB;
  2. The application was taken to the Market Arbitration Chamber (CAM), of B3, last week by a group of individual investors;
  3. At the same time, the Instituto Empresa, an association from Porto Alegre (Rio Grande do Sul state) that represents investors, filed a public civil suit that aims, among other measures, to guarantee possible sources for the payment of potential indemnities decided in the arbitration;
  4. The Mortari&Bolico law office is responsible for this suit, in which a blockage of R$1 billion is required - or at least its accounting contingency - to ensure the useful result related to the future reimbursement of shareholders who seek to repair their losses through arbitration.

We request clarification on the items mentioned, up to March 19, 2020, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important.

  1. In this regard, the Company clarifies that, to date, it has neither received a summon or subpoena on collective arbitration nor a public civil suit by Instituto Empresa (association of Porto Alegre (RS) that represents investors) mentioned in said News, having knowledge of them by the media.
  2. Accordingly, the Company awaits communications regarding the aforementioned suits so that, having fully assessed the issues, it can provide the necessary clarifications to the market that are necessary.

Sincerely,

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 03:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:33pFEATURE : Fukushima farmers looking forward to Olympic torch relay
AQ
11:13pBHP : to hire 1500 to support operations and the economy
PU
11:12pNEW LOOK VISION : Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End Fiscal 2019 and Provides Actions in Response to COVID-19
AQ
11:03pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the Market - News released in the media
PU
11:03pINDIANA RESOURCES : Change of Address
PU
11:03pSANTOS : COVID-19 Coronavirus update
PU
11:03pHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRALIA : Change of Directors and Director Interest Notices
PU
11:01pAluminum Foil Market | Increasing Environment Concerns to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:58pAB VOLVO : 's Board of Directors Withdraws Proposal of Extra Dividend, Maintains Ordinary Dividend
PR
10:51pSABESP : - Material Fact
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australian banks offer business loan relief, government readies coro..
3Adhesive Films Market | Need for Adhesive Films in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
4U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group