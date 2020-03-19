IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - News released in the media

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001- 91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Clarifications on CVM / B3 Requests

Rio de Janeiro, March 19th, 2020.

To

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

At.: SRA. ANA LUCIA DA COSTA PEREIRA

SUPERINTENDÊNCIA DE LISTAGEM E SUPERVISÃO DE EMISSORES (SLS)

c/c

COMISSÃO DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS - CVM

At.: MR. FERNANDO SOARES VIEIRA HEAD OF COMPANY RELATIONS (SEP) MR. FRANCISCO JOSÉ BASTOS SANTOS SUPERINTENDENCE OF RELATIONS WITH THE MARKET AND INTERMEDIARIES (SMI) Ref.: Official Letter number 143/2020-SLS ("Official Letter")

Dear Sirs,

1. IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), received, by e-mail, on March 18, 2020, Official Letter No. 143/2020-SLS from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, transcribed below:

Dear Sirs,

In the news article published on March 18, 2020 in the Valor Econômico Newspaper, under the headline "Investors initiate arbitration against IRB", it is stated, among other information, that: