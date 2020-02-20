Log in
IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - ParkShopping Sale

02/20/2020 | 06:57pm EST

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, February 20, 2020 -IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Companhia") informs its shareholders and the market in general that IRB Investimentos e Participações Imobiliárias S.A. ("IRB Participações Imobiliárias"), which is controlled by the Company, has, on this date, concluded the sale of its total equity interest of approximately 20% of ParkShopping Brasília, located in Brasília (Federal District), and of 20% of ParkShopping Corporate, also located in Brasília (Federal District).

On this date, purchase and sale commitment deeds were signed, which formalized the transactions, and providing for the payment of R$ 243,000,000.00 (two hundred and forty-three million reais), of which R$130,500,000 (one hundred and thirty million and five hundred thousand reais) were paid until this date, and R$112,500,000 (one hundred and twelve million and five hundred thousand reais) will be paid in 180 days, adjusted to 120% of the CDI.

The operation terms observed, among other usual provisions in operations of this nature, the preemptive rights of the other partners in the respective projects.

The transaction represents a capital gain before taxes for the Company of R$62,923,267.86 (sixty-two million, nine hundred and twenty-three thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven reais and eighty-six centavos) over the book value of said real estate assets.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

SP - 27066699v1

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 23:56:00 UTC
