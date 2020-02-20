IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the Market - ParkShopping Sale

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, February 20, 2020 -IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Companhia") informs its shareholders and the market in general that IRB Investimentos e Participações Imobiliárias S.A. ("IRB Participações Imobiliárias"), which is controlled by the Company, has, on this date, concluded the sale of its total equity interest of approximately 20% of ParkShopping Brasília, located in Brasília (Federal District), and of 20% of ParkShopping Corporate, also located in Brasília (Federal District).

On this date, purchase and sale commitment deeds were signed, which formalized the transactions, and providing for the payment of R$ 243,000,000.00 (two hundred and forty-three million reais), of which R$130,500,000 (one hundred and thirty million and five hundred thousand reais) were paid until this date, and R$112,500,000 (one hundred and twelve million and five hundred thousand reais) will be paid in 180 days, adjusted to 120% of the CDI.

The operation terms observed, among other usual provisions in operations of this nature, the preemptive rights of the other partners in the respective projects.

The transaction represents a capital gain before taxes for the Company of R$62,923,267.86 (sixty-two million, nine hundred and twenty-three thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven reais and eighty-six centavos) over the book value of said real estate assets.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

