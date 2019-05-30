IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, May 30th, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") hereby announces to the market and its shareholders that, in a report released today, AM Best Rating Services ("AM Best") has upgraded the Company's Financial Strength Rating from "A- (Excellent )" to "A (Excellent)". The Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating was also upgraded from "a-" to "a". The outlook has been revised from "positive" to "stable". The agency rating scale is global.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Click hereto view the full report.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209