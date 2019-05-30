Log in
IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

0
05/30/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, May 30th, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") hereby announces to the market and its shareholders that, in a report released today, AM Best Rating Services ("AM Best") has upgraded the Company's Financial Strength Rating from "A- (Excellent )" to "A (Excellent)". The Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating was also upgraded from "a-" to "a". The outlook has been revised from "positive" to "stable". The agency rating scale is global.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Click hereto view the full report.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 21:48:06 UTC
