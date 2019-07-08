IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

Rio de Janeiro, July 8th, 2019
To
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (Brazilian Stock Exchange)
Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores
Ms. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira
C.C.:
Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission)
Superintendência de Relações com Empresas - SRE
Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira
Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários - SMI
Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos
Ref.: Request for Clarification - Notice nº 560/2019-SLS
Dear all,
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A., a corporation (sociedade por ações), with head office in the city of Rio de Janeiro, state of Rio de Janeiro, enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry of the Ministry of Economy ("CNPJ/ME") under no. 33.376.989/0001-91, herein represented according to the provisions of its bylaws ("Company"), answers, through this notice to the market, the Notice above issued by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3", "Notice" and "Notice to the Market", respectively), in which B3 has requested to the Company additional information about the news in the Valor Econômico of July 5th, 2019, entitled "Private banks are considering to sell IRB" ("News").
Aiming a better comprehension about the formulated query and the Company´s explanation, please refer to the transcribed inquiry addressed by the Notice below:
July 5th,2019
560/2019-SLS
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A
Mr. Fernando Passos
Investor Relations Executive
Ref.: Explanation request about the news released in the press
Dear all,
The news in the Valor Econômico of July 5th, 2019, entitled "Private banks are considering to sell IRB", contain the following information:
1. Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco are studying the possibility of selling their shares of the
reinsurer IRB in a public offering along with Banco do Brasil (BB) and the Brazilian Federal Government, or yet in a next step;
-
The private banks have already signaled that they are not interested in raising their corporate interest in the reinsurer - the government has asked them informally if they would exercise the right of preference or maintain their shares;
-
The main point is that maintaining the current corporate interest could implicate in having IRB under Bradesco and Itaú control without actually having it;
-
The current legislation asserts that insurance companies, reinsurers and banks must have a defined share control. Such control would be missed after the public offering of IRB's shares held by the Brazilian Federal Government and BB. As a possible solution for this deadlock, the Superintendência de Seguros Privados (SUSEP) suggested that Bradesco and Itaú fulfilled this role just for regulation matters.
We request further explanations regarding the topics above by July 8th of 2019, with your confirmation or not, as well other information that you might also find relevant.
In the first place, we shall emphasize that the News didn't begin from, or refers to, any of the Company's
representative's statements. The Company was not officially involved in such matter, since it is related to alleged discussions among its controlling shareholders.
Considering the type of clarification requested through the Notice and that the information contained in the News refers to alleged discussions among its shareholders, the Company requested further information to its shareholders, through their indicated members of the Board of Directors, Bradesco Seguros S.A.
("Bradesco Seguros"), Itaú Seguros S.A. ("Itaú Seguros"), BB Seguros Participações S.A. ("BB Seguros")
and the Brazilian Federal Government about the News.
The shareholder Bradesco Seguroshas sent to the Company the following manifestation:
"Relating to the Ofício 560/2019-SLS from B3, we clarify that, since that BB Seguros Participações S.A. and the Brazilian Federal Government have expressed their intention of selling, through a secondary offering, IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.'s ("Company") shares held by them, Bradesco Seguros S.A. has begun to analyze its alternatives related to its corporate interest in the Company, and, at the date hereof, has not made any decision about it, especially considering the sector regulation, including Circular SUSEP no. 589, published today."
The shareholder Itaú Seguroshas sent, through its controlling shareholder, Itaú Unibanco, the following statement:
"There is not any decision by the management of Itaú regarding joining an eventual public offering of the shares hold by the Brazilian Federal Governement and Banco do Brasil or acquisition of IRB's shares.
If the referred public offering happens, we are discussing the interpretation of the current rules of the Conselho Nacional de Seguros Privados and SUSEP related to the definition of who is the controlling shareholder in the insurance companies and reinsurers, considering the corporate interest that we would
maintain in IRB if we would remain as shareholders.
This interpretation will be considered by Itaú during its deliberation in the case of the referred public offering happens."
The shareholder BB Seguroshas informed the Company that:
"We inform you that, in relation to items 1 and 4, a decision was not taken by the management of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. regarding the disinvestment through a public offering of shares of IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A."
Until this moment, the Brazilian Federal Government, did not manifest itself about the possibility of selling its shares in the Company.
The Company further clarifies that it will keep the market and its shareholders informed on the development of the subject as soon as it becomes aware.
We remain at your disposal to render any clarifications that may be necessary, renewing the votes of high esteem and consideration.
Best regards,
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Fernando Passos
Executive, Financial and Investor Relations Vice-President
Disclaimer
IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 23:32:03 UTC