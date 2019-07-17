Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Notice to the Market

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") announces to the market and its shareholders that the earnings' release date

for the second quarter of 2019 was changed to August 5th, 2019, Monday, after the market closes.

The teleconferences will be held on August 6th, 2019, Tuesday (9:30 a.m. in Portuguese and 11 a.m. in English, Brasília time). The connection information will be provided on the Company's IR website and in the earnings release.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 21:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pCLOSING : Restricted Oferring
PU
06:15pENTERGY : Earns 'Best Place to Work' Honor
PU
06:15pJapanese official says negotiating teams working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:15pNETFLIX : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:13pCARDINAL ENERGY : cleaning up after 320,000 litres of oil and produced water spills
AQ
06:12pAssetMark Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering
GL
06:11pBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
06:11pOwl Rock Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering
BU
06:10pBOYD GAMING : Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall Guest Hits $110,000 Jackpot Playing Scientific Games' Face Up Pai Gow Poker™
PU
06:10pIMPERIAL OIL : to hold 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
3ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Earns 'Best Place to Work' Honor
4METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD : METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : provides asset update on royalties and streams
5NGEX RESOURCES INC : NGEX RESOURCES : Announces Closing of the Spin-Out of the Los Helados Property; Name Chan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About