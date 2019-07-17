IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

Notice to the Market
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91
Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9
Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rio de Janeiro, July 17, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") announces to the market and its shareholders that the earnings' release date
for the second quarter of 2019 was changed to August 5th, 2019, Monday, after the market closes.
The teleconferences will be held on August 6th, 2019, Tuesday (9:30 a.m. in Portuguese and 11 a.m. in English, Brasília time). The connection information will be provided on the Company's IR website and in the earnings release.
