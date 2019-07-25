IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") announces to the market and its shareholders that it has received a notice from its shareholder BlackRock on this date. BlackRock, on behalf of some of its clients, as investment manager, informs that it has acquired common shares issued by IRB Brasil RE, and on July 23rd, 2019, its interests reached, in aggregate, 15,956,032 common shares, representing 5.11% of the total number of common shares issued by the Company, and 74,518 derivative financial instruments referenced in common shares with financial settlement, representing approximately 0.02% of the total common shares issued by the Company, as transcribed below:

"1) BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock ") hereby, on behalf of some of its clients, as investment manager, announces that it has acquired common shares issued by IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Company"), and as of July 23rd, 2019, its shareholdings totaled 15,956,032 common shares, representing approximately 5.11% of the total common shares issued by the Company, and 74,518 derivative financial instruments referenced in common shares with financial settlement, representing approximately 0.02% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

In order to comply with the provisions of Article 12 of Instruction No. 358 of the

Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended,

BlackRock hereby requests the Company's Investor Relations Officer to disclose the following information to the CVM and other competent bodies:

BlackRock is headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York City, New York State 10022-0002, United States of America;

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

SP - 25862181v1