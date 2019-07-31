Log in
IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

07/31/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, July 31, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") hereby informs the market and its shareholders that, due to the attendance of shareholders representing less than the minimum quorum required, pursuant to Article 135 of Law No. 6,404/76, for installing, in first call, the Shareholders' Meeting called, in a 1st announcement, for July 31, 2019, a document attesting that the meeting was not installed was drawn up. The Shareholders' Meeting will be held, on second call, on August 12th, 2019, at 3:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters, located at Avenida Marechal Câmara No. 171, Centro, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro.

Rio de Janeiro, July 31, 2019.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

RJ - 11370158v1

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 21:59:05 UTC
