IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91
Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9
Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rio de Janeiro, July 31, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") hereby informs the market and its shareholders that, due to the attendance of shareholders representing less than the minimum quorum required, pursuant to Article 135 of Law No. 6,404/76, for installing, in first call, the Shareholders' Meeting called, in a 1st announcement, for July 31, 2019, a document attesting that the meeting was not installed was drawn up. The Shareholders' Meeting will be held, on second call, on August 12th, 2019, at 3:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters, located at Avenida Marechal Câmara No. 171, Centro, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro.
Rio de Janeiro, July 31, 2019.
Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209
