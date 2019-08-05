IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

State Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Capital

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, August 5, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE", "IRB" or "Companhia"), under the best corporate governance practices, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company signed today, with Banco C6 S.A. ("C6") and C6 Corretora de Seguros Ltda., an operational reinsurance agreement which provides that IRB Brasil RE will be the leading reinsurer of the credit life insurance business generated on C6's platform, for a period of 10 years, proportionally, with IRB Brasil RE reinsurer with 85% of the business generated and the insurer with 15% retention.

The Agreement also sets rights for IRB on a similar basis to the one signed for the credit life insurance segment, for the other business lines, except for health, auto and dental lines.

The deal does not include payments by IRB beyond the reinsurance commission on a market basis.

This deal is part of IRB Brasil RE's wider strategy to sign partnerships with Brazilian and South American fintechs with value propositions similar to the Company's.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209