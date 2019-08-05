Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

State Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Capital

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, August 5, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE", "IRB" or "Companhia"), under the best corporate governance practices, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company signed today, with Banco C6 S.A. ("C6") and C6 Corretora de Seguros Ltda., an operational reinsurance agreement which provides that IRB Brasil RE will be the leading reinsurer of the credit life insurance business generated on C6's platform, for a period of 10 years, proportionally, with IRB Brasil RE reinsurer with 85% of the business generated and the insurer with 15% retention.

The Agreement also sets rights for IRB on a similar basis to the one signed for the credit life insurance segment, for the other business lines, except for health, auto and dental lines.

The deal does not include payments by IRB beyond the reinsurance commission on a market basis.

This deal is part of IRB Brasil RE's wider strategy to sign partnerships with Brazilian and South American fintechs with value propositions similar to the Company's.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 21:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CannTrust Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTST
GL
06:38pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES : discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019
PR
06:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment Netflix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NFLX
GL
06:36pRED LION HOTELS : RLH Corporation Provides Update on Expectations for Asset Sales
AQ
06:36p3M : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company
PR
06:35pAVID : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:35pBRIGHTCOVE : SEEK Partners With Brightcove to Create Video Library for Career and Employment Advice
PU
06:35pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL
GL
06:34pCONTINENTAL : Bosch sees sales stagnating in 2019 -CEO in Sueddeutsche Zeitung
RE
06:33pWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
2HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
3AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. : Avis Budget Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
4CABOT CORP : CABOT : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fred's. Inc. - FRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group