IRB Brasil Resseguros : Notice to the market - Chairman of the Board of Directors Election

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, August 12, 2019 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") hereby informs the market and its shareholders that its Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on August 12, 2019, on second call, elected Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the 2021 General Shareholders' Meeting, replacing and complementing Mr. José Levi Mello do Amaral Júnior's term of office.

Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro is graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from lnatei- MG, with executive MBA in Finances from IBMEC and in Management from PUC-Rio. Currently, is Finance Advisor and member of Nubank's Risk Committee. Former CEO of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from June, 2018 to December, 2018 and member of the Board of Directors of the relevant company during the same period. Before his position as CEO, he acted as CFO and Investor Relations Officer of Petrobras from February, 2015 to May, 2018. At Banco do Brasil (BB), he acted as the Vice-President of Financial Management and Investor Relations, Executive Manager of the International Board, Commercial Superintendent, General Manager of agencies in Portugal and New York and Commercial Officer. Represented BB as member of the Board of Directors of PREVI, Visanet, CPFL Energia, Neoenergia and Seguradora Brasileira de Crédito à Exportação (SBCE). Was the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BB AG (subsidiary of Banco do Brasil in Austria), was vice-president of BB Banco de Investimentos, BB ELO Cartões Participações S.A., BB Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil and BB Administradora de Cartões S.A., and member of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Banco Votorantim, BV Participações, BB SH-2 MAPFRE, Ultrapar and BB Seguridade. He was also member of the Board of Directors of Gaspetro S.A., having extensive experience in the financial market, in which he acted as Vice- President of Banco do Brasil and as Executive Officer of BB Leasing Company Ltd. in Nova York. In addition he acted as Officer of BB-Administradora de Cartões de Crédito S.A. and BB-Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários. He has also been member of the Board of Directors of several other companies as, for exemple, Brasilcap Capitalização S.A, Seguradora Brasileira de Crédito à Exportação and Cia de Seguros Aliança do Brasil.

Rio de Janeiro, August 12, 2019.

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com| +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209