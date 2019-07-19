IRB Brasil Resseguros : Restricted Offering

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3rd, 2002, as amended, CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Rule 476") and Section 157, §4° of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, further to the Company's Material Fact dated July 10, 2019, in connection with the Company's secondary restricted offering (the "Restricted Offering") of 83,978,450 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") held by the Company's shareholders, being 47,520,213 common shares from BB Seguros Participações S.A. and 36,458,237 common shares from the Brazilian Federal Government (BB Seguros Participações S.A., together with the Brazilian Federal Government, the "Sellers"), the shares of which are held in the National Privatization Fund (Fundo Nacional de Desestatização, or FND) managed by the Brazilian National Development Bank (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social, or BNDES) to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil (as defined under CVM Rule 476), to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) in the United States and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), in accordance with CVM Rule 476, the bookbuilding process was concluded and the Sellers set the price per Share at R$88.00. The aggregate amount of the Restricted Offering is R$7,390,103,600.00.

The Restricted Offering of the Shares has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any other U.S. federal and state securities laws, and the Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. investors, unless they are registered, or exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the Securities Act. This material fact is not an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Shares to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company or the Sellers and that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.

This material fact notice is disclosed for informative purpose only and shall not, in any circumstances, be construed as an investment recommendation. This material fact notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, including the Shares, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

If you would like to receive a free translation of the full Portuguese-languagefato relevante and are able to certify that you are a "qualified institutional buyer" (as defined in the Securities Act) to the reasonable satisfaction of the Company, please contact the Company's Investor Relations Department at gri@irbre.com.

Rio de Janeiro, July 18, 2019.

Fernando Passos

Deputy CEO, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

