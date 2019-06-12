IREIT Global : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Change In Interests Of Manager

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Change In Interests Of Manager
|
Announcement Title
|
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 12, 2019 17:27
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF MANAGER
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190612OTHRGWEU
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lee Wei Hsiung
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please refer to the attachments.
|
Additional Details
|
Person(s) giving notice
|
Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person who may also be a substantial unitholder (Form 6)
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 25,797 bytes)
Disclaimer
IREIT Global published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:48:10 UTC