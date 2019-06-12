Log in
IREIT Global : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Change In Interests Of Manager

06/12/2019 | 05:49am EDT

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Change In Interests Of Manager

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 12, 2019 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF MANAGER
Announcement Reference SG190612OTHRGWEU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachments.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person who may also be a substantial unitholder (Form 6)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 25,797 bytes)

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:48:10 UTC
