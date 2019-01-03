IRFA Iowa Renewable Fuels Association : Is the future really electrified? Find out at the 2019 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit! Read More...

Log in
01/03/2019 | 05:24pm CET

Contact: Cassidy Walter
515-252-6249

JOHNSTON, IOWA - John Eichberger, executive director of the Fuels Institute, will discuss the latest market research and trends for U.S. fuels and automobiles at the 2019 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit.

The Fuels Institute commissions research projects and studies trends pertaining to the future of fuel and automotive markets. Eichberger will share some of the insight the institute has garnered in his presentation later this month.

'Fuels and automobiles are changing around the globe,' said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Managing Director Lucy Norton. 'We are excited to hear John's analysis of these changes. We look forward to his insight on future transportation - from high-octane biofuels to electric vehicles and more.'

The Summit is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is required. The last day to preregister is January 25, 2019. The Summit will take place at the Meadows Conference Center at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The last day to book lodging at the Prairie Meadows Hotel for a discounted rate is January 4th.

To register to attend and learn more about the 2019 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, please visit: IowaRenewableFuelsSummit.org.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state's liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation's leader in renewable fuels production with 44 ethanol refineries capable of producing nearly 4.4 billion gallons annually - including approximately 55 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity - and 12 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce 400 million gallons annually. For more information, visit the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association website at: www.IowaRFA.org.

###

IRFA - Iowa Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 16:23:07 UTC
