IRI : Finds Current Flu Season Starting Earlier, Lasting Longer and Affecting Fewer

Flu season often hits in mid-January, but it started in November for the
last two years. Despite a longer flu season, the total number of U.S.
cases is down by more than half: 56.7 percent in 2018-2019 compared to
the 2017-2018 season, according to a new IRI Illness Tracking report, 2019
Flu Impact Varies by Market.
As with previous reports, this year’s report notes the severity of the
flu season varies widely across the United States and often
counterintuitively. Warmer states, such as Texas and Georgia, suffered
among the highest incidences of flu, while Maine, Minnesota and
Wisconsin had among the lowest. This and related trends included in the
report will enable health care brands and retailers to adjust production
and distribution to avoid out of stocks that can erode shopper loyalty,
as well as overstock situations, where products remain unsold by their
expiration dates.
“This flu season, those aged 20-49, including millennials (ages 23-38),
represent the greatest number and percentage of flu cases, countering
the general assumption that flu hits the very young and the very old
hardest,” said Robert Sanders, executive vice president of the IRI
Health Care Practice. “This and other results offer savvy marketers the
opportunity to adjust messaging and capture share from competitive
brands and outlets.”
IRI’s annual Illness Tracking report provides detailed insights on a
wide range of influenza-like illness information, such as year over
year, by region, consumer segment and related trends. It also delves
into related information, such as sales of CPG products people consume
to alleviate symptoms, such as tea and soup. Among the trends identified
this year:
-
Flu season has recently started and spiked earlier: This year’s flu
season spiked in early February, while the 2015-2016 flu season spiked
in mid-March;
-
Sales of flu remedies and associated products are down, in some cases
dramatically: While sales of aisle-health remedies and soup dropped
approximately 4 percent, personal thermometer sales plunged roughly 30
percent;
-
Total flu incidence is down, but there are pockets of suffering: Flu
incidence is down more than 70 percent in Oregon and Illinois but up
by 11.6 percent and 8.3 percent in Massachusetts and New Hampshire,
respectively.
The flu season is not yet over; retailers should anticipate another
influx of health-aisle product sales and plan to keep shelves accurately
stocked for consumers in need. Out of stocks contribute to huge losses
for retailers in the United States, costing $47.4 billion annually,
according to IRI’s research.
“There are opportunities for marketers to adjust product offerings,
promotions, planograms and related activities to reflect and take
advantage of this year’s flu season realities,” said Joan Driggs, vice
president of Content and Thought Leadership for IRI. “Keys to success
with these new initiatives include a highly detailed understanding of
the data and trends, identifying high-value shoppers with a stronger
propensity to purchase, and the ability to execute rapidly and
creatively.”
For more information about IRI’s 2019 Illness Tracking report, which
provides integrated illness incidence for cold, flu and allergy symptoms
and product sales on a single analytic platform, please contact Michael.Kinishi@IRIworldwide.com.
