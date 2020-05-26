IRI : and Coresight Research Launch Monthly Retail Trends Report

IRI CEO Andrew Appel and Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig to Host Webinar Discussing the Future of Retail on May 26, 2020

IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, today announced the launch of a joint, monthly retail trend report providing critical insights into the future of retail for retailers and suppliers.

The monthly reports will leverage the organizations’ combined expertise and unparalleled data assets from across the retail landscape — including purchase data spanning brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retail channels for apparel, CPG and grocery chains. The first report will be published in June and will cover trends and forward-looking insights into the following areas:

U.S. CPG and grocery

E-commerce

Channel comparison analysis

Growth categories

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on retail industry operations and consumer shopping behavior across all major markets,” said Andrew Appel, president and CEO of IRI. “Now more than ever, retailers and their suppliers need access to up-to-date, accurate data and industry-wide expert analysis in order to adapt their services for today’s shoppers. We are pleased to partner with Coresight in offering valuable insights that can help companies innovate their business for the future.”

Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig added, “Together, Coresight and IRI bring an unparalleled breadth of data and depth of expertise to retailers and suppliers looking to stay ahead of fast-moving changes in consumer preferences. Our firms are both future-focused, and we believe strongly that in order to achieve future success, retailers will need to dedicate time and resources to predict the direction of the retail industry in a post-pandemic landscape and be prepared to meet very different consumer needs.”

Appel and Weinswig will be hosting a live webinar to discuss their perspectives on the future of the retail industry at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Registration is available at https://coresight.com/event/the-future-of-retail-with-iri/.

Beginning in June, IRI and Coresight’s monthly retail trends report will be accessible at https://coresight.com/research/coresight-x-iri-trend-report.

