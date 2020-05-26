Log in
IRI : and Coresight Research Launch Monthly Retail Trends Report

05/26/2020 | 09:32am EDT

IRI CEO Andrew Appel and Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig to Host Webinar Discussing the Future of Retail on May 26, 2020

IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, today announced the launch of a joint, monthly retail trend report providing critical insights into the future of retail for retailers and suppliers.

The monthly reports will leverage the organizations’ combined expertise and unparalleled data assets from across the retail landscape — including purchase data spanning brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retail channels for apparel, CPG and grocery chains. The first report will be published in June and will cover trends and forward-looking insights into the following areas:

  • U.S. CPG and grocery
  • E-commerce
  • Channel comparison analysis
  • Growth categories

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on retail industry operations and consumer shopping behavior across all major markets,” said Andrew Appel, president and CEO of IRI. “Now more than ever, retailers and their suppliers need access to up-to-date, accurate data and industry-wide expert analysis in order to adapt their services for today’s shoppers. We are pleased to partner with Coresight in offering valuable insights that can help companies innovate their business for the future.”

Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig added, “Together, Coresight and IRI bring an unparalleled breadth of data and depth of expertise to retailers and suppliers looking to stay ahead of fast-moving changes in consumer preferences. Our firms are both future-focused, and we believe strongly that in order to achieve future success, retailers will need to dedicate time and resources to predict the direction of the retail industry in a post-pandemic landscape and be prepared to meet very different consumer needs.”

Appel and Weinswig will be hosting a live webinar to discuss their perspectives on the future of the retail industry at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Registration is available at https://coresight.com/event/the-future-of-retail-with-iri/.

Beginning in June, IRI and Coresight’s monthly retail trends report will be accessible at https://coresight.com/research/coresight-x-iri-trend-report.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, Comscore, Coresight Research, Data Plus Math, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Omnicom, Oracle, Pinterest, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant, Yieldbot and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About Coresight Research

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India).

The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory services to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.


© Business Wire 2020
