IRI : and PlaceIQ Enter Next Phase of Alliance to Deliver Unparalleled Insight Into Consumer Path to Purchase

Solution Now Provides PlaceIQ’s Enhanced Location Intelligence into IRI’s Liquid Data Platform

IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data, today announced the release of PlaceIQ’s anonymous foot traffic data within IRI’s unparalleled loyalty card and point-of-sale data assets. Integrating these two best-in-class data sets on the industry-leading IRI Liquid Data® platform allows brands and retailers to optimize their marketing resources to drive sales by better understanding the consumer journey from ad exposure to store visit to purchase—and much more.

“This powerful solution is uniquely able to provide a complete view of a consumer’s purchase journey at the de-identified household level and unlock actionable insights that allow us to speak to a consumer in a far more relevant way,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “During the past several years, IRI has invested over $1 billion in our technology, data assets and partnerships, to deliver a strengthened toolset developed in partnership with innovators like PlaceIQ. This release reflects IRI’s continued commitment to leveraging the latest technology and best-in-class partners to drive growth for CPG brands and retailers.”

Today’s product release offers brands access to more accurate and granular insights than ever before, putting deeply enhanced data assets and reporting capabilities at their fingertips including:

Over 500 million frequent shopper loyalty cards on the IRI Liquid Data platform, providing brands and retailers with 100% deterministic purchase data linked directly at the de-identified household level;

on the IRI Liquid Data platform, providing brands and retailers with 100% deterministic purchase data linked directly at the de-identified household level; Over 100 million anonymized visits captured per day , providing brands with deep understanding of the consumer journey—but also connecting it to visit locations and frequencies, industry category analysis, market trending, trade area enhancements, pricing and promotion strategies, consumer behavior insights (e.g., lapsed brand loyalists), and much more;

, providing brands with deep understanding of the consumer journey—but also connecting it to visit locations and frequencies, industry category analysis, market trending, trade area enhancements, pricing and promotion strategies, consumer behavior insights (e.g., lapsed brand loyalists), and much more; 28 million unified places of interest , delivering broader sample sizes and more accurate predictions;

, delivering broader sample sizes and more accurate predictions; Demographic data from 65 million anonymized households, creating a richer solution that more reliably links ad exposure and purchase behavior to de-identified locations and household demographics.

"Through a true data and technology partnership, PlaceIQ’s location intelligence is now live in the IRI Liquid Data platform, enabling CPG and Retail brands to optimize their efforts to acquire, retain and engage customers across their companies,” said Nadya Kohl, EVP, Business Development and Partnerships at PlaceIQ. “We are pleased to enter the next chapter of our IRI alliance with the first enterprise offering of its kind. Our joint solution transcends the campaign mindset—it allows marketers to put real-world behaviors, such as visitation and purchase, at the center of not only their advertising, but their whole marketing strategy.”

Helpful Link

PlaceIQ and IRI Launch Expanded Partnership to Augment IRI’s Vast CPG and Retail Big Data Cloud Offering with Superior Location Data

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, Clavis Insights, comScore, Data Plus Math, Dynata, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Ogury, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, Simulmedia, SPINS, Univision, Viant, and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts, and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005254/en/