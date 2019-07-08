IRI :'s Jennifer Pelino and Carl Edstrom to Present at ARF SHOPPERxSCIENCE 2019

IRI:

WHO: Jennifer Pelino, SVP, Omnichannel Media, IRI® Katie Vogt, Sr. Manager, Direct Marketing, Walgreens Carl Edstrom, SVP and Principal, Survey Solutions, IRI Alex Colao, EVP, MFour Mobile Research WHAT: On July 9, IRI’s Jennifer Pelino will host a fireside chat with Walgreens about taking advantage of upstream marketing efforts and connecting with sophisticated lower funnel activities, which have a positive effect on the consumer experience, in their session titled, Going the Distance–Maximizing the Shopper Journey. Later that day, IRI’s Carl Edstrom, will join MFour Mobile Research for a discussion titled, Measuring In-Store Activation Effectiveness Using Geolocation. During the session, Edstrom will present research on shelf-level perceptions from real shoppers that help brands succeed in today’s retail environment. WHY: Shopper marketing is changing rampantly, and staying competitive in today’s shifting retail consumer landscape can be challenging. Since disruption is creating more opportunities than challenges, the industry is responding with new approaches to succeed, increase market share and revenue, help brands engage consumers and build overall growth. WHEN: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Going the Distance–Maximizing the Shopper Journey 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. CT Measuring In-Store Activation Effectiveness Using Geolocation 1:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m. CT WHERE: ARF SHOPPERxSCIENCE 2019 Google Chicago 320 North Morgan Street, #600 Chicago, IL 60607

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005037/en/