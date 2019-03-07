Log in
IRI :'s Kristin Hornberger and Nishat Mehta Present at CHPA Annual Executive Conference

03/07/2019 | 09:08am EST

IRI:

WHO:

   

Kristin Hornberger, Principal, Healthcare, IRI®

Nishat Mehta, President, IRI Media Center of Excellence, IRI

 

WHAT:

On March 18, IRI’s Kristin Hornberger will showcase the Consumer Healthcare Industry and its competitive landscape and prospective growth opportunities for manufacturers in 2019 during her session titled, “The Evolving Competitive Landscape.”

 

Later that day, IRI’s Nishat Mehta will explain how behavior trends in offline retail environments can create opportunities for advanced personalization during his session titled, “Mass Personalization – It’s About Time.
 

WHY:

Personalization is a high-touch marketing technique that allows consumers to relate to companies directly, promoting brand loyalty and increased sales across the board. Implementing personalized tactics and strategies is key to success amongst the consumer healthcare industry and is now possible for both direct-to-consumer companies and manufacturers.
 

WHEN:

Monday, March 18, 2019
9:15 – 9:45 a.m. EDT

The Evolving Competitive Landscape

 
Monday, March 18, 2019
9:45 – 10:15 a.m. EDT

Mass Personalization – It’s About Time

 

WHERE:

CHPA Annual Executive Conference

Boca Raton Resort & Club
501 E. Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
 

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC healthcare organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.


© Business Wire 2019
