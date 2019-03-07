IRI :'s Kristin Hornberger and Nishat Mehta Present at CHPA Annual Executive Conference

IRI:
|
WHO:
|
|
|
Kristin Hornberger, Principal, Healthcare, IRI®
|
|
|
|
Nishat Mehta, President, IRI Media Center of Excellence, IRI
|
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
On March 18, IRI’s Kristin Hornberger will showcase the Consumer
Healthcare Industry and its competitive landscape and prospective
growth opportunities for manufacturers in 2019 during her session
titled, “The Evolving Competitive Landscape.”
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Later that day, IRI’s Nishat Mehta will explain how behavior
trends in offline retail environments can create opportunities for
advanced personalization during his session titled, “Mass
Personalization – It’s About Time.”
|
|
|
|
|
WHY:
|
|
|
Personalization is a high-touch marketing technique that allows
consumers to relate to companies directly, promoting brand loyalty
and increased sales across the board. Implementing personalized
tactics and strategies is key to success amongst the consumer
healthcare industry and is now possible for both direct-to-consumer
companies and manufacturers.
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
Monday, March 18, 2019
|
|
|
|
9:15 – 9:45 a.m. EDT
|
|
|
|
The Evolving Competitive Landscape
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, March 18, 2019
|
|
|
|
9:45 – 10:15 a.m. EDT
|
|
|
|
Mass Personalization – It’s About Time
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
CHPA
Annual Executive Conference
|
|
|
|
Boca Raton Resort & Club
|
|
|
|
501 E. Camino Real
|
|
|
|
Boca Raton, FL 33432
|
|
|
|
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC healthcare organizations,
retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.
A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying
habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients
around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,
capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key
constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,
visit www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005060/en/