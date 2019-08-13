IRI :'s Vijoy Gopalakrishnan to Discuss Brand Lift Studies at ARF Leadership Lab

WHAT:

On August 14, IRI’s Vijoy Gopalakrishnan will discuss the applicability and pros and cons of randomized control treatments (RCTs) in lift studies. Some say RCTs are the only way to really measure incremental lift. Others say it is impossible to build a true random control group. This session will provide research on RCT applicability, including how many compare to matched assignments and how this affects experimental design in the future.