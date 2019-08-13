IRI :'s Vijoy Gopalakrishnan to Discuss Brand Lift Studies at ARF Leadership Lab

IRI:
WHO:
Vijoy Gopalakrishnan, SVP and Principal, Center of Media Excellence, IRI®
WHAT:
On August 14, IRI’s Vijoy Gopalakrishnan will discuss the applicability and pros and cons of randomized control treatments (RCTs) in lift studies. Some say RCTs are the only way to really measure incremental lift. Others say it is impossible to build a true random control group. This session will provide research on RCT applicability, including how many compare to matched assignments and how this affects experimental design in the future.
WHY:
When measuring incremental brand lift, the question remains: How many sales did your campaign generate, and how many would have happened anyway? Getting a valid answer relies on the quality of your measurement approach. This year’s lab will emphasize causal analysis in brand measurement and share the do’s and don’ts that will make a difference in your ability to make informed decisions.
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Experimental Design in Lift Studies
9:20 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET
WHERE:
ARF Leadership Lab 2019
The ARF
432 Park Avenue South
New York, NY 10016
