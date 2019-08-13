Log in
IRI :'s Vijoy Gopalakrishnan to Discuss Brand Lift Studies at ARF Leadership Lab

08/13/2019 | 09:06am EDT

IRI:

WHO:

Vijoy Gopalakrishnan, SVP and Principal, Center of Media Excellence, IRI®

 

 

WHAT:

On August 14, IRI’s Vijoy Gopalakrishnan will discuss the applicability and pros and cons of randomized control treatments (RCTs) in lift studies. Some say RCTs are the only way to really measure incremental lift. Others say it is impossible to build a true random control group. This session will provide research on RCT applicability, including how many compare to matched assignments and how this affects experimental design in the future.

 

 

WHY:

When measuring incremental brand lift, the question remains: How many sales did your campaign generate, and how many would have happened anyway? Getting a valid answer relies on the quality of your measurement approach. This year’s lab will emphasize causal analysis in brand measurement and share the do’s and don’ts that will make a difference in your ability to make informed decisions.

 

 

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

 

Experimental Design in Lift Studies

 

9:20 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

 

 

WHERE:

ARF Leadership Lab 2019

 

The ARF

 

432 Park Avenue South

 

New York, NY 10016

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.


© Business Wire 2019
