IRI : to Examine How CPG Companies Are Shaping Acquisition Strategies at GMA Leadership Forum; IRI : Also Participating in the Partner Power Connect Program

IRI:

WHO: Dr. Krishnakumar (K.K.) S. Davey, President, Strategic Analytics, IRI® Peri Edelstein, Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group WHAT: On Aug. 14, IRI will participate in the Partner Power Connect Program, where GMA member companies will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with various principal and partner-level associate members to understand respective goals and resources to better align capabilities with innovation. On Aug. 16, IRI’s Dr. Krishnakumar (K.K.) S. Davey will present with Boston Consulting Group’s Peri Edelstein on research compiled from 425 CPG companies uncovering the balance high-growth firms achieve between price and volume to drive growth, in their session titled “Build It or Buy It: How Acquisitions Are Shaping CPG Growth Leaders.” In addition, they will discuss how acquisitions are a key approach for firms looking to expand both reach and capability portfolios. WHY: Big data analytics is the critical factor to enabling businesses to build better companies with stronger, more relevant offerings. CPG companies that utilize these strategic tools are able to take a more targeted approach to mergers and acquisitions and take accurate, measured actions on the consumer trends influencing purchase behavior. WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 Partner Power Connect Program 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Build It or Buy It: How Acquisitions Are Shaping CPG Growth Leaders 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. WHERE: GMA Leadership Forum 2019 The Broadmoor 1 Lake Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80906

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers and media companies to grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers and deliver market-leading growth. A confluence of major external events — a revolution in consumer buying, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and automated consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. Ensure that your business can leverage data at www.iriworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005444/en/