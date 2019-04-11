Log in
IRI : to Present Five Sessions on the Benefits of Strong Audience Targeting at ARF AUDIENCExSCIENCE

04/11/2019 | 09:10am EDT

IRI:

WHO:

     

Jennifer Pelino, SVP, Omnichannel Media, IRI®

David Kingsbury, Consultant, IRI

Travis Barnes, Product Marketing Lead, LiveRamp

Nishat Mehta, President, Media Center of Excellence, IRI

Barbara Murrer, Chairperson, The Advertising Research Federation

Mariana Torres-Lastra, Consultant, Media Center of Excellence, IRI

Ryan Detert, CEO, Influential

Joanna von Felkerzam, SVP, Global Director, Analytics, Spark Foundry

Vinny Rinaldi, Head of Addressable Media and Technology, The Hershey Company

 

WHAT:

On April 15, IRI’s Jennifer Pelino will discuss methods for accurately mapping a customer’s journey by using scaled deterministic purchase data in her session titled “Deterministically Mapping Path to Purchase.”

 

In a concurrent session, IRI’s David Kingsbury and LiveRamp’s Travis Barnes will examine how identifying map meta-analyses helps marketers build different targeting strategies for audience inclusivity in their joint session titled “To Have and Have Not.”

 

Later that day, The ARF’s Barbara Murrer will interview IRI’s Nishat Mehta about how to “Grow Your Brand With Better Audience Targeting.” They will discuss how brands can improve audience targeting to build brand loyalty and reduce waste.

 

On April 16, IRI’s Mariana Torres-Lastra will co-present with Influential’s Ryan Detert and Spark’s Joanna von Felkerzam on the top methods brands can use to increase sales lift with influencer marketing using artificial intelligence in their session titled “The Keys to Success in Influencer Marketing.”

 

Later that day, IRI’s Jennifer Pelino will take the stage again with The Hershey Company’s Vinny Rinaldi to discuss the use of weekly offline sales information to quickly increase lift in their session titled “Feed In-Flight Optimization.”

 

WHY:

All five sessions center around a theme of placing your brand in front of the right audience, at the right time to increase sales. Audience targeting begins before a product is introduced to the market. As marketing campaign plans are created, social influencers are established, and in-flight campaigns are reassessed, brand loyalty will increase and sales will rise.
 
Artificial intelligence is the future of brand marketing, enabling marketers to improve audience targeting, better anticipate consumer needs and provide the best products.
 

WHEN:

Deterministically Mapping Path to Purchase

Monday, April 15, 2019
12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT
 

To Have and Have Not

Monday, April 15, 2019
12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT
 

Grow Your Brand With Better Audience Targeting

Monday, April 15, 2019
4:30 p.m.-5 p.m. EDT
 

The Keys to Success in Influencer Marketing

Tuesday, April 16, 2019
11:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m. EDT
 

Feed In-Flight Optimization

Tuesday, April 16, 2019
12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT
 

WHERE:

ARF AudienceXScience

Hyatt Regency, Jersey City
2 Exchange Place
Jersey City, NJ 07302

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.


© Business Wire 2019
