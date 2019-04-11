IRI : to Present Five Sessions on the Benefits of Strong Audience Targeting at ARF AUDIENCExSCIENCE

IRI:

WHO: Jennifer Pelino, SVP, Omnichannel Media, IRI® David Kingsbury, Consultant, IRI Travis Barnes, Product Marketing Lead, LiveRamp Nishat Mehta, President, Media Center of Excellence, IRI Barbara Murrer, Chairperson, The Advertising Research Federation Mariana Torres-Lastra, Consultant, Media Center of Excellence, IRI Ryan Detert, CEO, Influential Joanna von Felkerzam, SVP, Global Director, Analytics, Spark Foundry Vinny Rinaldi, Head of Addressable Media and Technology, The Hershey Company WHAT: On April 15, IRI’s Jennifer Pelino will discuss methods for accurately mapping a customer’s journey by using scaled deterministic purchase data in her session titled “Deterministically Mapping Path to Purchase.” In a concurrent session, IRI’s David Kingsbury and LiveRamp’s Travis Barnes will examine how identifying map meta-analyses helps marketers build different targeting strategies for audience inclusivity in their joint session titled “To Have and Have Not.” Later that day, The ARF’s Barbara Murrer will interview IRI’s Nishat Mehta about how to “Grow Your Brand With Better Audience Targeting.” They will discuss how brands can improve audience targeting to build brand loyalty and reduce waste. On April 16, IRI’s Mariana Torres-Lastra will co-present with Influential’s Ryan Detert and Spark’s Joanna von Felkerzam on the top methods brands can use to increase sales lift with influencer marketing using artificial intelligence in their session titled “The Keys to Success in Influencer Marketing.” Later that day, IRI’s Jennifer Pelino will take the stage again with The Hershey Company’s Vinny Rinaldi to discuss the use of weekly offline sales information to quickly increase lift in their session titled “Feed In-Flight Optimization.” WHY: All five sessions center around a theme of placing your brand in front of the right audience, at the right time to increase sales. Audience targeting begins before a product is introduced to the market. As marketing campaign plans are created, social influencers are established, and in-flight campaigns are reassessed, brand loyalty will increase and sales will rise. Artificial intelligence is the future of brand marketing, enabling marketers to improve audience targeting, better anticipate consumer needs and provide the best products. WHEN: Deterministically Mapping Path to Purchase Monday, April 15, 2019 12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT To Have and Have Not Monday, April 15, 2019 12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT Grow Your Brand With Better Audience Targeting Monday, April 15, 2019 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m. EDT The Keys to Success in Influencer Marketing Tuesday, April 16, 2019 11:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m. EDT Feed In-Flight Optimization Tuesday, April 16, 2019 12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT WHERE: ARF AudienceXScience Hyatt Regency, Jersey City 2 Exchange Place Jersey City, NJ 07302

About IRI

