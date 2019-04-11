IRI : to Present Five Sessions on the Benefits of Strong Audience Targeting at ARF AUDIENCExSCIENCE

IRI:
WHO:
Jennifer Pelino, SVP, Omnichannel Media, IRI®
David Kingsbury, Consultant, IRI
Travis Barnes, Product Marketing Lead, LiveRamp
Nishat Mehta, President, Media Center of Excellence, IRI
Barbara Murrer, Chairperson, The Advertising Research
Federation
Mariana Torres-Lastra, Consultant, Media Center of
Excellence, IRI
Ryan Detert, CEO, Influential
Joanna von Felkerzam, SVP, Global Director, Analytics,
Spark Foundry
Vinny Rinaldi, Head of Addressable Media and Technology,
The Hershey Company
WHAT:
On April 15, IRI’s Jennifer Pelino will discuss methods for
accurately mapping a customer’s journey by using scaled
deterministic purchase data in her session titled “Deterministically
Mapping Path to Purchase.”
In a concurrent session, IRI’s David Kingsbury and LiveRamp’s
Travis Barnes will examine how identifying map meta-analyses helps
marketers build different targeting strategies for audience
inclusivity in their joint session titled “To Have and Have
Not.”
Later that day, The ARF’s Barbara Murrer will interview IRI’s
Nishat Mehta about how to “Grow Your Brand With Better Audience
Targeting.” They will discuss how brands can improve audience
targeting to build brand loyalty and reduce waste.
On April 16, IRI’s Mariana Torres-Lastra will co-present with
Influential’s Ryan Detert and Spark’s Joanna von Felkerzam on the
top methods brands can use to increase sales lift with influencer
marketing using artificial intelligence in their session titled “The
Keys to Success in Influencer Marketing.”
Later that day, IRI’s Jennifer Pelino will take the stage again
with The Hershey Company’s Vinny Rinaldi to discuss the use of
weekly offline sales information to quickly increase lift in their
session titled “Feed In-Flight Optimization.”
WHY:
All five sessions center around a theme of placing your brand in
front of the right audience, at the right time to increase sales.
Audience targeting begins before a product is introduced to the
market. As marketing campaign plans are created, social influencers
are established, and in-flight campaigns are reassessed, brand
loyalty will increase and sales will rise.
Artificial intelligence is the future of brand marketing, enabling
marketers to improve audience targeting, better anticipate consumer
needs and provide the best products.
WHEN:
Deterministically Mapping Path to Purchase
Monday, April 15, 2019
12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT
|
To Have and Have Not
Monday, April 15, 2019
12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT
|
Grow Your Brand With Better Audience Targeting
Monday, April 15, 2019
4:30 p.m.-5 p.m. EDT
|
The Keys to Success in Influencer Marketing
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
11:20 a.m.-11:50 a.m. EDT
|
Feed In-Flight Optimization
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. EDT
WHERE:
ARF
AudienceXScience
Hyatt Regency, Jersey City
2 Exchange Place
Jersey City, NJ 07302
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.
A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying
habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients
around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,
capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key
constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,
visit www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005074/en/