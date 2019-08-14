Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IRIS Software Group : Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire FMP Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:31am EDT

Group expands footprint in US and international markets while strengthening UK position

IRIS Software Group, is today announcing it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FMP Global, a leading provider of payroll and HR services to international and UK based Small and Medium sized Enterprises.

Set to be the largest acquisition by IRIS to date, FMP Global is closely aligned with the Group’s mission to be the most trusted provider of mission critical software and services. In the UK, US and internationally, FMP supports over 1,750 businesses in 135 countries, providing international HR consultancy, outsourced global payroll services, and international money transfers.

Kevin Dady, CEO of IRIS Software Group says, “As part of our acquisition strategy, we continue to identify opportunities to expand both domestically and internationally where we can apply our expertise in compliance-driven software. Bringing FMP into the Group is transformative, expanding IRIS’ footprint into the US and other international markets, while also further strengthening our position in the UK payroll and HR sectors.

“Domestically we are seeing an increased demand for fully or partially outsourced payroll management solutions and internationally, we are seeing a growing payroll requirement for businesses of all sizes. IRIS’ heritage, combined with its marketing reach, investment in cloud technology and sector expertise will help propel FMP Global to the next phase of its growth.”

Justin Cottrell, CEO of FMP Global comments, “IRIS shares our vision for the next stage of growth. Its track record for acquisition and integration of businesses into the IRIS family makes it the perfect partner. The support for management and its culture complements the next chapter of the FMP story. We are excited about IRIS investing into the business, reinforcing our commitment to service excellence for our clients and partners worldwide.”

IRIS Software Group has secured an increment to its Term Loan from Credit Suisse with an expectation that pro-forma for the acquisition leverage will remain in line with leverage at Closing of the 2018 LBO by Hg and ICG. The FMP acquisition will close before the end of September 2019.

END

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is the UK’s largest privately held software company and the most trusted provider of mission-critical software and services. Using our applications, critical operational tasks are done right first time, every time, so organisations can look forward and thrive with confidence.

Over 15 million payment transactions a month are made using IRIS solutions. Over 21,000 accountancy firms use IRIS applications, including 83 of the top 100 practices. 86,000 SMEs use IRIS bookkeeping, HR and payroll solutions. Four million parents and guardians use IRIS apps to connect with their child’s school, which is used by 11,000 schools and academies. 620,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions and 2.3 million UK employees are paid by IRIS payroll solutions.

To see how we help organisations get things right today and look forward with confidence, visit www.iris.co.uk or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07aOVB : with double-digit sales growth in first half of 2019
PU
02:07aHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : HHLA grows with sustainable success
PU
02:07aMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) Appointment of Director
AQ
02:06aAVAST : Plc Half Year Results for the six-months Ended 30 June 2019
PR
02:05aCANCOM : CANCOM raises forecast following outstandingly positive business development in the second quarter
EQ
02:05aBIOM'UP : New Publication Highlights Application of HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows in Cardiovascular Surgery
EQ
02:05aEXYTE : concludes successful first half of 2019 and records strong growth in the European market
EQ
02:05aAKVA GROUP ASA : Half-yearly dividend
AQ
02:05aRWE 1st Half Net Profit Rose on Strong Trading Performance; Backs 2019 Outlook
DJ
02:03aIn Hong Kong, a protest boom for some businesses starts waning
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA: Results for the second quarter and first half year 2019
4YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
5EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group