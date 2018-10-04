Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IRRAS : Provides Update on the Recertification Process of the CE Mark for the IRRAflow® Catheter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:13am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) announced today that it has received further information from its Notified Body, LNE/G-MED, regarding the CE Mark of the IRRAflow catheter. The Notified Body completed its initial review of the IRRAS recertification application and has provided a list of questions and requests for some clarifications. These requests by LNE/G-MED should all be addressable in existing IRRAS documentation, and the company plans to submit its response within a couple of days. However, due to the large backlog of applications, LNE/G-MED now estimates completion of the process around year's end.

"The feedback from the Notified Body is addressable, and we will respond shortly as we have all the documents requested," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President and CEO of IRRAS. "However, the delay is frustrating to us, our clinicians, and, importantly, the patients. While the delay has affected our European sales for this year, our long-term sales projections have not been changed. If anything, the future outlook of IRRAS has improved with the recent FDA approval of IRRAflow in the US," he continued.  

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Alpsten
CFO and Deputy CEO
+46-706-67-31-06
fredrik.alpsten@irras.com 

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The Company's initial product, IRRAflow®, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company. 

This document is considered information that IRRAS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 4, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-provides-update-on-the-recertification-process-of-the-ce-mark-for-the-irraflow--catheter,c2634893

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irras-provides-update-on-the-recertification-process-of-the-ce-mark-for-the-irraflow-catheter-300724318.html

SOURCE IRRAS


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aDANSKE BANK : money laundering whistleblower may attend hearing
AQ
09:19aELECTROCOMPONENTS : sees half-year profit up 27 percent
RE
09:18aJUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES : Finalists of Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India 2018 Award
PU
09:18aBANK OF VALLETTA : BOV Premium Banking Centre Officially Inaugurated
PU
09:18aINDIA CAPITAL GROWTH FUND : Net Asset Value Daily Estimate
PU
09:18aCORAL PRODUCTS : Product Development Partnership October 4th 2018
PU
09:18aHOUSE OF REPS PDP PRIMARIES : A’Ibom Speaker Defeats Incumbent
AQ
09:18aRITE AID : Former Rite Aid VP pleads guilty in $5.7M kickback scheme
AQ
09:18aBumblejax Celebrates Launch Of Acrylic Designer Series Prints
AC
09:17aSAUDI TELECOM SJSC : STC launches new mobile wallet
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.