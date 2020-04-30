Log in
IRS Denies Tax Deductions Tied to Small-Business Loans -- 2nd Update

04/30/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Small businesses that get their loans forgiven can't take tax deductions for associated wages and other expenses, the IRS said in a ruling that shrinks the potential value of the popular Paycheck Protection Program.

The IRS ruling clarified an ambiguity in the $660 billion program, which aims to prop up struggling employers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This treatment prevents a double tax benefit," the Internal Revenue Service said in a notice issued late Thursday.

The economic-relief law that created the program says that loan forgiveness doesn't create taxable income. But the law is silent on the question of whether normal deductions for salaries and other ordinary expenses are allowed. Tax experts had asked the IRS to clarify how the law works, and if Congress meant to provide that double benefit, it will need to say so explicitly in a future law.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), the chairman of the Finance Committee, said Thursday that he was disappointed in the IRS decision. "The intent was to maximize small business' ability to maintain liquidity, retain their employees and recover from this health crisis as quickly as possible," he said in a statement that was silent on potential future legislation to address the issue. "This notice is contrary to that intent," Mr. Grassley said.

The small-business program has been extraordinarily popular with employers and with Congress. Lawmakers already replenished the program once after money ran out, and it may run dry.

The program gives employers low-interest loans through banks and the Small Business Administration. If they use that money for specified purposes -- largely maintaining their payrolls -- they can get the loans forgiven.

Normally, wages are deductible expenses and forgiven debt is taxable income. But the economic-relief law included a special provision that declared this forgiven debt not to be taxable income.

That language created a tax puzzle, and a large one with hundreds of billions of dollars at stake.

Without the deductions, the program will help companies survive but it becomes a wash from a tax perspective, limiting its potential value. Employers will get tax-free income if their loans are forgiven but lose the associated deductions.

If businesses had been able to deduct those expenses, the program would contain a benefit much more powerful than loan forgiveness alone because they could get tax-free income and deductible expenses.

If that had happened, a company that gets $50,000 of loan forgiveness to cover $50,000 of deductible expenses would end up with no income and $50,000 of deductions it could potentially use against other income. At a 22% tax rate, that would be worth some $11,000.

Instead, under the IRS notice issued Thursday, that company would have no income and no deductions to use against other income.

To deny the deductions, the IRS invoked Section 265 of the tax code, which says that deductions can't be taken if they are tied to a specific class of tax-exempt income.

In one sense, that appears to be a counterintuitive result. The IRS ruling makes the tax exemption for the loan forgiveness largely superfluous, even though Congress specifically included that exemption in the law.

But the IRS clearly reached the correct answer under existing law, said Richard Reinhold, who teaches tax law at Cornell University and brought the issue to the administration's attention earlier in April.

"Whatever the motivation, they had to answer the question" about deductibility, said Monte Jackel, a Maryland tax lawyer and former IRS official. "Now, any adverse reaction from the public will help push Congress to act."

Congress could override the IRS ruling by passing a law that specifically allows the deductions. It has done that in other cases, allowing religious leaders and members of the military to deduct property taxes and mortgage interest even if they are getting tax-free housing allowances.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

