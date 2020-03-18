Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IRS Details Tax-Payment Deadline Deferral to July 15 Due to Coronavirus -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service began providing details for taxpayers to defer their April 15 payments to July 15, offering relief to people who owe income taxes for 2019 or estimated income taxes for the first quarter of 2020.

The official notice follows President Trump's national-emergency declaration over the coronavirus outbreak and invokes powers usually used locally after natural disasters. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the move would delay about $300 billion in payments.

The new IRS rules waive interest and penalties that normally would apply.

However, the IRS isn't changing the requirement that people file a tax return or seek a six-month extension by April 15. And the rules don't apply to other taxes, such as estate taxes, excise taxes and payroll taxes that aren't handled as part of self-employment income on individual tax returns.

"Americans should file their tax returns by April 15 because many will receive a refund," Mr. Mnuchin said Wednesday in a statement. "Those filing will be able to take advantage of their refunds sooner."

That approach -- which will still require taxpayers to file something by April 15 -- was already frustrating tax preparers, who are preparing for a frantic month and calling on the government to delay the deadline altogether.

"That's a tremendous waste of time to do that," said Bob Caplan of Caplan & Wong CPAs LLP in San Mateo, Calif.

He shut down his practice this week because he was worried about exposing his staff to infection. Now, he's living under a shelter-in-place order and planning to head back into the office to file extension requests; accountants can still operate when needed.

"I've never really seen anything like this," Mr. Caplan said.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants called on the Treasury Department to go further. The group's president and CEO, Barry Melancon, said in a statement that he understands the government's interest in making sure people get refunds they are owed, but said it was impossible for tax preparers to do their job now.

IRS officials haven't explained why they didn't move the filing deadline too.

The government did place some limits on the deferral. Individuals and married couples can defer up to $1 million in tax payments, and corporations can defer up to $10 million.

So far, the IRS hasn't offered relief to businesses that may have missed a March 16 deadline for some returns.

Sen. Patty Murray (D., Wash.) said the IRS should extend the filing deadline for everyone.

"Allowing an extension for people who file is a good first step," she said in a statement. "but this doesn't do enough to address the challenges that concern me, like the fact that people in the hospital or under quarantine might not even be able to file to get the extension."

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28pNYSE to shift fully to e-trading from March 23 on coronavirus worries
RE
06:16pGM studying if automaker could support production of medical equipment
RE
06:15pCoronavirus Triggers Wave of U.S. Workers Filing for Jobless Benefits--Update
DJ
06:14pU.S. Deficit Set to Soar as Government Responds to Coronavirus
DJ
06:12pAirline, Hotel Shares Plunge on Disappointing Rescue Plan -- Update
DJ
06:10pAir Canada to suspend majority of its international, U.S. trans-border flights
RE
06:06pTesla to limit workers at California factory with virus lockdown order, county says
RE
06:04pDetroit automakers idle U.S. plants to combat coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:04pWith Revenue Forecasts Dim, a Tax Increase Is on the Table in New York
DJ
06:03pU.S. senators boost pressure on Saudi, Russia over oil market share war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
5PEUGEOT : France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group