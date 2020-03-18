IRS Details Tax-Payment Deadline Deferral to July 15 Due to Coronavirus -- Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service began providing details for taxpayers to defer their April 15 payments to July 15, offering relief to people who owe income taxes for 2019 or estimated income taxes for the first quarter of 2020.

The official notice follows President Trump's national-emergency declaration over the coronavirus outbreak and invokes powers usually used locally after natural disasters. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the move would delay about $300 billion in payments.

The new IRS rules waive interest and penalties that normally would apply.

However, the IRS isn't changing the requirement that people file a tax return or seek a six-month extension by April 15. And the rules don't apply to other taxes, such as estate taxes, excise taxes and payroll taxes that aren't handled as part of self-employment income on individual tax returns.

"Americans should file their tax returns by April 15 because many will receive a refund," Mr. Mnuchin said Wednesday in a statement. "Those filing will be able to take advantage of their refunds sooner."

That approach -- which will still require taxpayers to file something by April 15 -- was already frustrating tax preparers, who are preparing for a frantic month and calling on the government to delay the deadline altogether.

"That's a tremendous waste of time to do that," said Bob Caplan of Caplan & Wong CPAs LLP in San Mateo, Calif.

He shut down his practice this week because he was worried about exposing his staff to infection. Now, he's living under a shelter-in-place order and planning to head back into the office to file extension requests; accountants can still operate when needed.

"I've never really seen anything like this," Mr. Caplan said.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants called on the Treasury Department to go further. The group's president and CEO, Barry Melancon, said in a statement that he understands the government's interest in making sure people get refunds they are owed, but said it was impossible for tax preparers to do their job now.

IRS officials haven't explained why they didn't move the filing deadline too.

The government did place some limits on the deferral. Individuals and married couples can defer up to $1 million in tax payments, and corporations can defer up to $10 million.

So far, the IRS hasn't offered relief to businesses that may have missed a March 16 deadline for some returns.

Sen. Patty Murray (D., Wash.) said the IRS should extend the filing deadline for everyone.

"Allowing an extension for people who file is a good first step," she said in a statement. "but this doesn't do enough to address the challenges that concern me, like the fact that people in the hospital or under quarantine might not even be able to file to get the extension."

