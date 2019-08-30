Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IRS Internal Revenue Service : announces waiver of dyed fuel penalty in Florida due to Hurricane Dorian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

IR-2019-148, August 30, 2019

WASHINGTON - To minimize or prevent disruptions to the supply of fuel for diesel-powered highway vehicles because of Hurricane Dorian, the Internal Revenue Service announced today it will not impose a penalty when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used on the highway in the State of Florida.

This relief is effective immediately. Consistent with the Environmental Protection Agency waiver for Florida allowing the sale, distribution, and use of red dyed Non-Road Diesel Locomotive and Marine fuel in the State of Florida for use in highway diesel vehicles, this relief will remain in effect through Sept. 15, 2019.

This penalty relief is available to any person that sells or uses dyed fuel for highway use. In the case of the operator of the vehicle in which the dyed fuel is used, the relief is available only if the operator or the person selling the fuel pays the tax of 24.4 cents per gallon that is normally applied to diesel fuel for highway use. The IRS will not impose penalties for failure to make semimonthly deposits of this tax. IRS Publication 510, Excise Taxes, has information on the proper method for reporting and paying the tax.

Ordinarily, dyed diesel fuel is not taxed, because it is sold for uses exempt from excise tax, such as to farmers for farming purposes, for home heating use and to local governments for buses.

Also, consistent with the EPA waiver, this waiver does not apply to the Internal Revenue Code penalty for using adulterated fuels that do not comply with applicable EPA regulations. Consequently, diesel fuel with sulfur content higher than 15 parts-per-million may not be used in highway vehicles.

The IRS is closely monitoring the situation and will provide additional relief as needed.

Disclaimer

IRS - Internal Revenue Service published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 21:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29pJuul raises over $750 million in expanded funding round
RE
06:25pTrump says trade meeting with China set for September is still on
RE
06:20pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
06:20pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
06:19pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
06:09pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured
RE
06:07pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Intermodal facility, cold storage could benefit ag shippers
PU
06:03pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in
RE
06:02pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Florida
PU
05:52pDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT OF CANADA : Government of Canada supports design of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker to protect oceans health
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DaVita Prepares its Nearly 20,000 Florida Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Dorian
2PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Rep..
3AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
4VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC : INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB: INND) Reports Second Quarter 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group