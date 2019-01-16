IRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law -- Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Some taxpayers who didn't have enough money withheld from their paychecks last year won a reprieve Wednesday from the Internal Revenue Service.

The tax agency said it would waive penalties for some people who didn't pay enough taxes throughout 2018, nodding to the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the tax law Congress enacted at the end of 2017.

"We realize there were many changes that affected people last year, and this penalty waiver will help taxpayers who inadvertently didn't have enough tax withheld," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "We urge people to check their withholding again this year to make sure they are having the right amount of tax withheld for 2019."

Americans will begin filing their returns for tax year 2018 on Jan. 28 even as the partial government shutdown has the IRS operating at diminished capacity with unpaid workers.

The new law reduced taxes for most taxpayers, but it also introduced complications that may have left some people vulnerable to penalties if the changes to their paycheck withholding didn't line up with the changes to their total tax bills.

Taxpayers are required to pay taxes throughout the year, through paycheck withholding and quarterly estimated-tax payments. When they file their returns, they face penalties if they haven't paid enough during the year.

Taxpayers can normally avoid penalties if they had paid 90% of the current year's taxes owed. Many taxpayers can also avoid penalties if they had paid an amount equal to 100% of the prior year's taxes. Taxpayers who owe less than $1,000 can generally avoid penalties, too, according to the IRS.

Under the IRS action announced Wednesday, that 90% threshold will be reduced to 85%, so that someone with a $10,000 income tax bill for 2018 would owe no penalties if they had paid at least $8,500 through withholding or timely estimated tax payments.

For tax year 2016, the IRS collected more than $1.5 billion in estimated-tax penalties from more than nine million households, and that was just from taxpayers who calculated the penalties themselves and listed them on their returns. Those figures don't include penalties calculated by the IRS after a taxpayer files a return.

The new tax law lowered rates and expanded the child tax credit. It also temporarily eliminated the personal exemption, the per-person deduction that was partly the basis of the paycheck-withholding system.

In early 2018, the IRS changed the default paycheck withholding tables, boosting take-home pay. But the tax law's net effects are uneven, and the government encouraged people to use an IRS calculator to check their withholding and adjust it through their employers.

It isn't clear how many people did that, however, and tax preparers have been warning of unpleasant surprises for some taxpayers.

An IRS advisory group and some members of Congress, including Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) and Rep. Judy Chu (D., Calif.), have been asking the IRS to waive some penalties.

"Today's announcement is a step in the right direction," Mr. Wyden said in a statement. But he added that more data is needed to determine whether the IRS action will provide relief for most taxpayers.

Mary Jo Werner, a member of the IRS advisory group, said she welcomed the decision. Some taxpayers will get larger refunds, she said, but others may not, particularly people losing deductions for unreimbursed business expenses who didn't adjust their payments throughout the year.

"People are very busy with their own lives and maybe their tax situation wasn't top of mind," said Ms. Werner, a partner in the La Crosse, Wis., office of Wipfli LLP, an accounting and consulting firm.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), the Finance Committee chairman, said in a floor speech Wednesday that the IRS should provide some penalty relief.

"That doesn't detract from the fact that we have delivered real tax relief to middle-income families, small-businesses owners and the family farmer," he said.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com