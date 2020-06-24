Log in
IRS Will Pay Interest on Late Refunds -- Even for Those Who Haven't Filed Yet

06/24/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Many Americans receiving tax refunds this spring and summer, including some who haven't even filed their tax returns yet, will receive interest payments from the Internal Revenue Service for late refunds.

The IRS decision, announced Wednesday, stems from a quirk in the tax code and in the way the filing deadline for individuals was extended to July 15.

The result: Many people who chose to delay filing their tax returns will get a bonus from the government. The IRS, meanwhile, will be paying for the privilege of holding on to the money since April 15 -- even to taxpayers who haven't claimed it yet.

The tax agency didn't immediately have estimates Wednesday on how many people would be affected or how much money it expected to pay. The IRS issued about 11 million refunds between mid-April and mid-June and continues to process returns.

The IRS charges interest when taxpayers don't pay on time and it pays interest to taxpayers when the government issues refunds too slowly. When refunds are delayed, the IRS pays interest rates far higher than bank accounts do: 5% compounded daily for the second quarter and 3% compounded daily starting July 1.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS extended the typical April 15 deadline to July 15. Officials encouraged taxpayers to file quickly and claim their refunds, but millions are still waiting until closer to the deadline.

Those who followed the advice to file promptly could lose out on potential interest payments while those who waited would benefit. Other taxpayers have been waiting for months for their refunds while the agency's buildings were closed. They could benefit from interest payments under the IRS decision.

In a typical year, the tax code requires the IRS to start paying interest if a refund is held up for more than 45 days beyond the original tax-filing deadline. Normally, that means refunds issued after the end of May come with interest.

The tax code section governing interest payments says the 45-day period is determined from the due date without regard to extensions. So interest started accruing on April 15, not on July 15.

The IRS said the interest payments may arrive separately from tax refunds. The IRS statement didn't specify whether people who received refunds between April 15 and late May would get interest payments.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

