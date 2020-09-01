Log in
IRS provides additional guidance on base erosion and anti-abuse tax

09/01/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

IR-2020-200, September 1, 2020

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service issued final regulations (PDF) today providing additional guidance on the base erosion and anti-abuse tax (BEAT).

To limit profit-shifting, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) added a new tax, the BEAT. The BEAT focuses on large U.S. corporations that make deductible payments to related foreign parties.

The final regulations provide detailed guidance regarding how to compute certain BEAT calculations for groups of related taxpayers. The final regulations also contain rules permitting taxpayers to waive deductions for purposes of the BEAT, and additional guidance regarding partnerships and anti-abuse rules.

Updates on the implementation of the TCJA can be found on the Tax Reform page of IRS.gov.

Disclaimer

IRS - Internal Revenue Service published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 21:24:01 UTC
