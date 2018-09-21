Log in
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales : FACTSHEET FY2018

09/21/2018 | 05:39pm CEST

The Company

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is an Argentine real estate company mainly engaged in the ownership, lease, management, development, operation and purchase of shopping centers and office buildings, which has a major position in the market.

IRSA Propiedades Comericales trades in Buenos Aires (BYMA:IRCP) and United States (NASDAQ:IRCP).

Portfolio

We are owners and/or managers of 16 shopping centers in Argentina, 15 of which are operated by the Company, totaling 344,025 square meters of Gross Leaseable Area as of the closing of fiscal year 2018. Moreover, the Company owns 83,213 square meters in 7 premium office buildings and has a large reserve of land for future commercial developments. We are operators and owners of majority stakes in 14 of our shopping centers in Argentina, seven of which are located in the City of Buenos Aires (Abasto, Alcorta Shopping, Alto Palermo, Patio Bullrich, Buenos Aires Design, Dot Baires Shopping and Distrito Arcos), two in the Greater Buenos Aires area (Alto Avellaneda and Soleil), and the rest in various provinces (Alto Noa in the City of Salta, Alto Rosario in the City of Rosario, Mendoza Plaza in the City of Mendoza, Córdoba Shopping Villa Cabrera in the City of Córdoba, and Alto Comahue in the City of Neuquén). In addition, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales operates La Ribera Shopping in the City of Santa Fe through a joint venture, and owns the historic real estate that hosts the Patio Olmos shopping center in the Province of Córdoba, which is operated by a third party.

Shopping Centers

Offices: Located in the most attractive business centre of Buenos Aires

Huge Landbank for future commercial developments

Projects under development: CAPEX 2018-2020

Offices Under Development

Polo DOT Office Building

Catalinas Office Building

Financial figures

Disclaimer

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:38:07 UTC
