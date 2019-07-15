Log in
IRSG International Rubber Study : Joss Elastomers & Chemicals joins IRSG Panel of Associates

07/15/2019 | 12:15am EDT

IRSG is pleased to announce Joss Elastomers & Chemicals has joined the IRSG Panel of Associates.

Joss Elastomers & Chemicals
Joss Elastomers & Chemicals was founded in 1983. We are a distribution and service provider organization. With more than 35 years of experience, Joss Elastomers & Chemicals enables its global partners to be more successful in their business by offering flexible commercial, logistical and financial solutions, which provide access to markets & products and reduce complexities in the rubber- and chemical industry.

Disclaimer

IRSG - International Rubber Study Group published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 04:14:03 UTC
