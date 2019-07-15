IRSG International Rubber Study : Joss Elastomers & Chemicals joins IRSG Panel of Associates

IRSG is pleased to announce Joss Elastomers & Chemicals has joined the IRSG Panel of Associates.

Joss Elastomers & Chemicals was founded in 1983. We are a distribution and service provider organization. With more than 35 years of experience, Joss Elastomers & Chemicals enables its global partners to be more successful in their business by offering flexible commercial, logistical and financial solutions, which provide access to markets & products and reduce complexities in the rubber- and chemical industry.