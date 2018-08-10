IRSG International Rubber Study : Mitsubishi Corporation Plastics Ltd joins IRSG Panel of Associates

IRSG is pleased to announce Mitsubishi Corporation Plastics Ltd has joined the IRSG Panel of Associates.

Mitsubishi Corporation Plastics Ltd



Formerly part of the Plastics Department of Mitsubishi Corporation, we branched off and became a company in our own right in 1989. We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, specializing in plastics and rubber. As the backbone of Mitsubishi Corporation´s plastics and rubber business, we achieve sustainable growth by responding flexibly to the various issues created by changes in our environment, while fulfilling our social responsibilities.

https://www.mcplas.co.jp/en/index.html