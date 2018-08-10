Log in
IRSG International Rubber Study : Mitsubishi Corporation Plastics Ltd joins IRSG Panel of Associates

08/10/2018 | 03:35am EDT
IRSG is pleased to announce Mitsubishi Corporation Plastics Ltd has joined the IRSG Panel of Associates.

Mitsubishi Corporation Plastics Ltd

Formerly part of the Plastics Department of Mitsubishi Corporation, we branched off and became a company in our own right in 1989. We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, specializing in plastics and rubber. As the backbone of Mitsubishi Corporation´s plastics and rubber business, we achieve sustainable growth by responding flexibly to the various issues created by changes in our environment, while fulfilling our social responsibilities.

Continue reading it here

For more information:
https://www.mcplas.co.jp/en/index.html

Disclaimer

IRSG - International Rubber Study Group published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 07:34:04 UTC
